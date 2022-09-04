Royals advance to amateur baseball state championship game

MIESVILLE — This time Matteo Finocchi was locked in and as a result the Rochester Royals will play for a Class B amateur baseball state championship.

During the regular season, the left-handed Finocchi was roughed up by the Miesville Mudhens as he allowed seven runs in two innings. That was during a 12-9 Rochester loss.

The two Class B amateur baseball teams met with a lot more on the line Saturday in Miesville. And with Finocchi pitching a five-hit complete game, the Royals beat the Mudhens 4-2 in the winner’s bracket final of the state tournament.

Rochester (31-8) is now in Sunday’s state championship game, which has been a goal for the Royals all season. The Royals will play Champlin Park at 7:30 p.m. in Dundas

“One game away, this is what we’ve been playing for all year,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said. “This is why we're here and I think our guys have done a really good job to get us to this spot. Now just go take care of business (Sunday) night.”

Alex Holets of the Rochester Royals dives back to the base as Miesville Mudhens first baseman Ronnie Sweeny waits for the throw during the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket final game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miesville. The Royals won 4-2 to advance to the state championship game. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

Pitching has been a key for the Royals the entire state tournament. They have allowed just four runs, three earned, while going 4-0.

“It was awesome,” Finocchi said. “We were talking before, we need five wins and we’ve got four. All we need is one more and someone’s got to beat us twice and that’s going to be pretty hard to do.”

Matteo Finocchi

In his first outing against Miesville, Finocchi allowed three home runs and seven runs in two innings in a contest in which he said he left too many fastballs over the middle. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.

“I was hitting my spots with all four pitches and was trying to get ahead,” Finocchi said. “Working to contact and I have a great defense behind me so they made all the plays there. (They did) give me a little scare in the ninth and made me work a little there.”

Leading 4-1, the Royals had two infield errors to start the ninth and Matt VanderBosch hit an RBI single with one out. But Finocchi got Brian Sprout, a Lake City native, to bounce to Dan Lyons at shortstop for a double play to end the game.

“Matteo bounced back unbelievably today after kind of getting roughed up the first time he faced them,” Block said. “So I’m really proud of him. He gave us an excellent chance to win and we got some timely hitting and that was enough.”

Matteo (9-0) finished with six strikeouts and he walked two and hit one.

“My arm felt great out there,” Finocchi said. He was asked how he felt after the seventh and eighth and he replied: “I’m not coming out of this game.”

Finocchi, who played Division II baseball at Mercy College in New York, wanted to keep the ball low in the strike zone and he was able to produce a pair of double-play grounders.

“I got a couple of double play balls when I needed it,” Finocchi said. “That’s kind of what I’ve been doing all year.”

Rochester Royals watch from the dugout as Sam Warren bats against the Miesville Mudhens during the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket final game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miesville. The Royals won 4-2 to earn a berth in the state championship game.<br/> Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

The Royals struck early with two runs in the top of the first. Tate Meiners and Logan Milene singled with one out. Then Drew Block and Nick Pearson had RBI singles with two outs.

“It’s always huge scoring in the first inning,” Finocchi said. “It takes pressure off me trying to put up zeros.”

“That was big,” Block added. “It let everyone relax in the dugout and kind of set the tone for the rest of the game and gave us some breathing room for a while.”

Left fielder Bo McClintock made the defensive play of the day for the Royals with a two-out diving catch with a runner at second to end the fourth, saving at least one run.

In the top of the fifth, the left-handed Block added to the 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left-center field.

Finocchi allowed only a solo homer to Joey Werner to start the bottom of the sixth before allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

Both the Royals and Mudhens play in Section 1B. Miesville had beaten Rochester 6-5 and 12-9 during the regular season in games that were both decided in the closing innings.

“Having played two fairly close games in the regular season, we knew we could play with them if we just played our game,” Block said.

Block would’t commit as to who would be the starting pitching in the championship game Sunday night for the Royals at 7:30 p.m. in Dundas. Alex Rudquist, left-hander Erik Thorvilson and Hayden Brown are fresh while Matt Meyer, who pitched a shutout on Friday night, and Finocchi could also be called upon.

“We’ll have all hands on deck,” Block said. “... It’s the last game of the game so no one cares if their arm hurts. We’ll go in with that mentality and try to win on (Sunday) so we don’t have to play on Monday.”

