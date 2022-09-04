SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Royals advance to amateur baseball state championship game

Matteo Finocchi tosses a five-hitter to lead the Rochester Royals past Miesville 4-2 and into the Class B amateur baseball state championship game.

Finocchi pitches.jpg
Rochester Royals pitcher Matteo Finocchi delivers a pitch against the Miesville Mudhens during the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket final game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miesville. Finocchi collected the victory in Rochester's 4-2 win as the Royals earned a berth in the state championship game.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 03, 2022 08:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MIESVILLE — This time Matteo Finocchi was locked in and as a result the Rochester Royals will play for a Class B amateur baseball state championship.

During the regular season, the left-handed Finocchi was roughed up by the Miesville Mudhens as he allowed seven runs in two innings. That was during a 12-9 Rochester loss.

Also Read
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Meyer pitches Royals to state victory and within a win of championship game
Matt Meyer tossed a six-hit shutout as the Rochester Royals defeated Champlin Park 3-0 in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket semifinal on Friday night.
September 03, 2022 12:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BRUINS.WILDERNESS.jpg
Sports
Former Century standout goalie Kautz called to coach in NAHL
Brock Kautz's hockey journey continues to take turns he didn't necessarily anticipate. His one season at Century, five years in the NAHL, and four with the Gophers, have prepared him well for the next stop: coaching at the NAHL level.
September 02, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

The two Class B amateur baseball teams met with a lot more on the line Saturday in Miesville. And with Finocchi pitching a five-hit complete game, the Royals beat the Mudhens 4-2 in the winner’s bracket final of the state tournament.

Rochester (31-8) is now in Sunday’s state championship game, which has been a goal for the Royals all season. The Royals will play Champlin Park at 7:30 p.m. in Dundas

“One game away, this is what we’ve been playing for all year,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said. “This is why we're here and I think our guys have done a really good job to get us to this spot. Now just go take care of business (Sunday) night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Holets of the Royals.jpg
Alex Holets of the Rochester Royals dives back to the base as Miesville Mudhens first baseman Ronnie Sweeny waits for the throw during the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket final game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miesville. The Royals won 4-2 to advance to the state championship game.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

Pitching has been a key for the Royals the entire state tournament. They have allowed just four runs, three earned, while going 4-0.

“It was awesome,” Finocchi said. “We were talking before, we need five wins and we’ve got four. All we need is one more and someone’s got to beat us twice and that’s going to be pretty hard to do.”

Matteo Finocchi Mug.jpg
Matteo Finocchi

In his first outing against Miesville, Finocchi allowed three home runs and seven runs in two innings in a contest in which he said he left too many fastballs over the middle. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.

“I was hitting my spots with all four pitches and was trying to get ahead,” Finocchi said. “Working to contact and I have a great defense behind me so they made all the plays there. (They did) give me a little scare in the ninth and made me work a little there.”

Leading 4-1, the Royals had two infield errors to start the ninth and Matt VanderBosch hit an RBI single with one out. But Finocchi got Brian Sprout, a Lake City native, to bounce to Dan Lyons at shortstop for a double play to end the game.

“Matteo bounced back unbelievably today after kind of getting roughed up the first time he faced them,” Block said. “So I’m really proud of him. He gave us an excellent chance to win and we got some timely hitting and that was enough.”

Matteo (9-0) finished with six strikeouts and he walked two and hit one.

“My arm felt great out there,” Finocchi said. He was asked how he felt after the seventh and eighth and he replied: “I’m not coming out of this game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finocchi, who played Division II baseball at Mercy College in New York, wanted to keep the ball low in the strike zone and he was able to produce a pair of double-play grounders.

“I got a couple of double play balls when I needed it,” Finocchi said. “That’s kind of what I’ve been doing all year.”

Royals players watch.jpg
Rochester Royals watch from the dugout as Sam Warren bats against the Miesville Mudhens during the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket final game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miesville. The Royals won 4-2 to earn a berth in the state championship game.<br/>
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

The Royals struck early with two runs in the top of the first. Tate Meiners and Logan Milene singled with one out. Then Drew Block and Nick Pearson had RBI singles with two outs.

“It’s always huge scoring in the first inning,” Finocchi said. “It takes pressure off me trying to put up zeros.”

“That was big,” Block added. “It let everyone relax in the dugout and kind of set the tone for the rest of the game and gave us some breathing room for a while.”

Left fielder Bo McClintock made the defensive play of the day for the Royals with a two-out diving catch with a runner at second to end the fourth, saving at least one run.

In the top of the fifth, the left-handed Block added to the 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left-center field.

Finocchi allowed only a solo homer to Joey Werner to start the bottom of the sixth before allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Royals and Mudhens play in Section 1B. Miesville had beaten Rochester 6-5 and 12-9 during the regular season in games that were both decided in the closing innings.

“Having played two fairly close games in the regular season, we knew we could play with them if we just played our game,” Block said.

Block would’t commit as to who would be the starting pitching in the championship game Sunday night for the Royals at 7:30 p.m. in Dundas. Alex Rudquist, left-hander Erik Thorvilson and Hayden Brown are fresh while Matt Meyer, who pitched a shutout on Friday night, and Finocchi could also be called upon.

“We’ll have all hands on deck,” Block said. “... It’s the last game of the game so no one cares if their arm hurts. We’ll go in with that mentality and try to win on (Sunday) so we don’t have to play on Monday.”

Royals/Mudhens boxscore

Class B amateur baseball state pairings

Related Topics: AMATEUR BASEBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER ROYALS
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
HEISE.SEMIS.01.jpg
Sports
Red-hot Heise leads US to gold-medal game at IIHF Women's World Championships
Lake City native Taylor Heise has been a breakout star for Team USA in her first-ever appearance with a U.S. senior national team. The current Gophers star has scored the second-most points in a single Women's World Championships after a five-point game Saturday, when she helped the Americans beat Czechia and advance to Sunday's gold-medal game.
September 03, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Bennett Berge Team USA
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: After silver medal, Bennett Berge ready for next wrestling chapter
Bennett Berge, a Mantorville native, recently won silver at the U-20 World Championships in Bulgaria and is now starting classes as a South Dakota State University freshman.
September 03, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Sam Nelson
Sports
Plainview to Belgrade: Local chiropractor ready for Year 2 with USA Wrestling
Sam Nelson became a chiropractor after experiencing sports-related injuries. Now, he's helping treat the country's best wrestlers.
September 02, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
HEISE.QUARTERS.03.jpg
Sports
Hat trick from Heise lifts US into Women's World Championship semifinals
Lake City native, former Red Wing High School girls hockey star and current University of Minnesota standout Taylor Heise has helped the U.S. go unbeaten through five games at the Women's World Championships in Denmark over the past week. Heise and Team USA beat Hungary on Thursday morning to advance to the tournament semifinals.
September 01, 2022 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman