Royals blank Elko to secure berth in amateur baseball state tournament

ELKO — The Rochester Royals are going back to the Class B amateur baseball state tournament.

The Royals secured a berth by defeating the Elko Express 7-0 on Sunday in the Section 1B playoffs. The Royals (26-8) swept the best-of-3 series in two games by getting dominate pitching.

Rochester left-hander Matteo Finocchi excelled on the mound Sunday as he tossed a one-hitter. Finocchi (8-0) struck out 10 and walked just one. Matt Meyer and Drew Lingen had combined on a one-hitter in seven innings in the first game. The second-seeded Royals limited No. 5 Elko to two hits in 16 innings during the series and did not allow a run.

Nick Pearson sparked the Rochester offense by going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. The Royals, who finished with 16 hits, broke on top with two runs in the second inning. After scoring once in the fifth, they put the game away with three runs in the sixth.

Drew Block and Logan Milene both had two hits, a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Royals. Tate Meiners also chipped in with two hits. Sam Warren hit a pinch-hit double and scored a run while Michael Michalak, Bo McClintock and Nolan Jurgenson all had a hit and drove in a run.

The Royals will now advance to the Class B state tournament, which will begin Aug. 20 as Faribault, Dundas and Miesville will host. Elko will go to the Section 1B redemption round and have a chance to earn the fourth state berth from the section.

The first two rounds of the 32-team state tournament are single elimination. Last season the Royals won in the first round and then lost 2-1 in the second round to eventual state champion Chanhassen.

Royals, Elko boxscore