Royals blank Miesville in battle of state powers

The Rochester Royals defeated the Miesville Mudhens 4-0 on Friday in a Section 1B amateur baseball game.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 16, 2023 at 11:54 PM

ROCHESTER — Four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Rochester Royals blanked the Miesville Mudhens 4-0 on Friday in amateur baseball at Mayo Field.

The contest was a Section 1B game battle between two state powers. The Royals defeated Miesville in the Class B state semifinals last season on their way to a state championship.

Brevin Goetz, Alex Rudquist, Matthew Hayford and Matteo Finocchi combined to pitch the Royals to victory without allowing a run. Goetz pitched the first three innings and allowed two hits. Rudquist and Hayford both followed with one hitless inning and Hayford earned the win.

Finocchi pitched the final four innings to earn a save. He allowed two hits, struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Drew Block hit a solo homer in the fifth inning for the Royals to snap a scoreless tie.

The Royals scored a pair of unearned runs in the sixth inning and Sam Warren added a sacrifice fly in the eight.

Michael Michalak went 2-for-4 with a double and a run score. The Royals were limited to five hits and Joe Sperry and Kyle Prindle both added singles.

The Royals are now 11-4 and 2-2 in Section 1B play. They will play at Hampton at 2 p.m. Sunday in a regular-season Section 1B game.

