Royals can't stick with St. Patrick Irish

The Rochester Royals allowed 12 hits and lost to the St. Patrick Irish 9-3.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 6:17 PM

ROCHESTER — Logan Milene had three hits, but the Rochester Royals still fell 9-3 to the St. Patrick Irish on Sunday.

St. Patrick Irish stroked 12 hits. Alex Rudquist took the loss for the Royals. He worked the first 2 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and five runs (two earned).

St. Patrick Irish scored three times in the fifth inning, four times in fifth.

Matthew Hayford pitched 2 2/3 innings for the Royals, Alex Miller 1 1 1/3 innings and Palmer Mickelson 2 2/3 innings.

By Staff reports
