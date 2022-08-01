SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Royals conclude regular season with road loss to Minnetonka

Minnetonka defeated the Rochester Royals 8-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 31, 2022 11:45 PM
MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Millers built an 8-0 lead and held off the Rochester Royals 8-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

The game was the regular-season finale for the Royals, who are 24-8 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B.

Brandon Broxey threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings for the win as he limited the Royals to four singles while striking out eight.

Mike Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to spark the Millers.

Palmer Mickelson suffered the loss as he allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits in six innings. Drew Lingen followed with two scoreless innings and he did not allow a hit.

The Royals scored all four of their runs in the top of the eighth. Logan Milene hit a solo home run to start the inning. Joe Sperry, Hayden Brown and Alex Holets added RBI singles later in the inning.

Milene and Holets both collected two hits. The Royals finished with eight hits overall.

The Royals begin the Section 1B playoffs at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Hudson Field when they host the Elko Express in a best-of-3 series. The second game would be Aug. 7 in Elko and the third game would be Aug. 9 at Mayo Field, if necessary. The winner of the series will earn a Class B state berth.

The Royals beat the Express 6-3 and 10-0 during the regular season.

Royals boxscore

