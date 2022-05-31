Royals crank up the offense, thump Hastings 20-5

HASTINGS — Hayden Brown, Drew Block and Alex Holets all drove in four runs as the Rochester Royals battered the Hastings Hawks 20-5 in seven innings in amateur baseball on Monday.

Holets capped a six-run first inning with a three-run homer. He finished 2-for-4 and he scored twice.

Block was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate as he hit four singles, a double and scored three runs. Brown was 4-for-6 with two runs scored. Sam Warren was also 4-for-6 and he scored four times and had an RBI.

Logan Milene was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Jake Halvorson was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Rochester finished with 22 hits.

Erik Thorvilson pitched the first three innings for the Royals and he allowed one earned run on four hits. Adam Marshall followed on the mound and he earned the win despite allowing three earned runs in three innings.

The surging Royals (7-1) have won sixth straight games. They will host the Stewartville-Racine Sharks at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals boxcore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=41929