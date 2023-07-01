Royals fall to balanced Dundas attack

ROCHESTER — Dundas struck for a run in the opening inning of Friday's Section 1B amateur baseball showdown at Mayo Field.

The Dukes never trailed, but had to hold off a late Rochester Royals rally to beat the homestanding Royals 5-3.

The loss is the second in a row for the Royals, on the heels of a seven-game winning streak.

Dundas led 1-0 after one inning, then tacked on two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the top of the eighth to build its lead to 5-0.

Rochester responded in the bottom of the eighth with one big blast.

Rochester Lourdes graduate Joe Sperry delivered all of the Royals offense with a three-run home run that also plated Tate Meiners and Logan Milene. It was one of just four hits in the game for the Royals — Meiners, Drew Block and Kyle Prindle had one each.

Matteo Finocchi took the loss for Rochester, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits in seven innings of work. He walked one batter and struck out three.

Rochester is back in action on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Rochester Roadrunners, at Mayo Field.

BOX SCORE: Dundas Dukes 5, Rochester Royals 3