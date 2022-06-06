SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Royals get strong pitching to top Elko

The Rochester Royals beat the Elko Express 6-3 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 05, 2022 11:15 PM
NEW MARKET — The Rochester Royals played their first of 12 Section 1B games during the regular season and posted a 6-3 victory over the Elko Express in amateur baseball on Sunday.

The Royals had a strong pitching outing from a pair of left-handers. Matteo Finocchi started and he pitched four scoreless innings while allowing five hits and striking out three.

Drew Lingen pitched a scoreless fifth for the Royals, but he allowed three runs without recording an out in the sixth, including a two-run homer by T.J. Evanson.

Matt Meyer came on a pitched four scoreless innings of four-hit ball to earn the win.

Drew Block snapped a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the top of the seventh for the Royals. Sam Warren delivered a two-run double in the eighth.

Michael Michalak finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Royals, Nick Pearson was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Alex Holets was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Royals (9-2, 1-0 Section 1B) will host the La Crescent Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42123

