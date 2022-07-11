Royals give up late runs, lose to Mudhens

MIESVILLE — The Rochester Royals let a late lead slip away here Sunday, allowing two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 6-5 loss to the Miesville Mudhens.

Rochester had won three consecutive games and 11 of its previous 12 entering Sunday's game.

The Royals fell behind 3-1 after the first inning, but scored two in the top of the second to make it a 3-3 tie. That's how the score remained a two-run sixth gave the Royals a lead for the next two-plus innings.

Matt Meyer pitched seven strong innings of relief for Rochester, after the Mudhens scored three times against starter Alex Rudquist in the first inning. Meyer gave up three runs on nine hits in seven innings of work and struck out 12 Miesville hitters but he suffered his first loss of the season.

Rochester was led at the plate by Mayo High School grad and former University of Illinois standout Michael Michalak, who was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Tate Meiners hit a solo home run and he had two hits as did Logan Milene and Alex Holets. Nolan Jurgenson delivered a two-run double.

The Royals, currently ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, drop to 19-4 overall and 6-2 in Section 1B.

They return to play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Austin Greyhounds at Austin.

BOX SCORE: Miesville 6, Rochester Royals 5