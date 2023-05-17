Royals have high hopes as they enter season as defending Class B state champions

ROCHESTER — The expectations are high for the Rochester Royals heading into the 2023 amateur baseball season.

That’s what winning a state championship can do for a team. The Royals claimed the 2022 Class B state title last season and will aim for a repeat this season, although there will be plenty of new challenges on the horizon.

“We’re definitely excited about this season and hoping we can defend the title as best we can,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said. “We have most of our guys coming back. I feel like we have a pretty solid roster again.”

The Royals rode the left-handed pitching of Matt Meyer and Mateo Finocchi last season. Meyer (10-2, 1.30 ERA) and Finocchi (10-0, 1.73 ERA) combined to go 20-2 and both threw right around 90 innings.

“Hopefully they’re not throwing as many innings as they did last year,” Block said. “It would be nice to rely more on our college arms like Drew Lingen, Alex Rudquist and Hayden Brown and maybe a few other guys to eat up some innings during the regular season.”

The 38-year-old Meyer is a former minor-league pitcher who reached the Triple-A level. He was the state tournament MVP a year ago as he claimed the first championship of his long baseball career.

“I think we’re going to go one more round,” Meyer said. “Try to win one more championship and then I can retire. It will be fun, hanging out there one more summer.”

The 24-year-old Finocchi may be limited some during the regular season. He plans to play for the Royals, but he will also be an assistant coach for the Rochester Honkers of the Northwoods League.

Both Meyer and Finocchi got some work in as the Royals beat Red Wing 8-0 in their season opener.

“Having those two guys, as long as they’re healthy, we’ll definitely have a chance,” Block said.

The Royals, who also won Class B state titles in 1991 and 2006, believe they have a nice mix of older players and current college players. Most of last year’s top players will return, but two departing are middle infielders Dan Lyons and Jake Halverson.

“It will definitely be a loss losing those two guys,” Block said. “They can both play short(stop). Losing a couple of middle infielders is (tough), they don’t grow on trees.”

The Royals may have a rotation of players at shortstop, including Nick Pearson, Alex Holets and Nolan Jurgenson.

“Nolan is someone who I think will be around a bunch for us and playing middle infield,” Block said. “We’re looking forward to him stepping in and filling in Dan or Jake’s shoes there.”

Some key returning position players include Michael Michalak (.308 average, four homers, 30 RBIs in 2022), Tate Meiners (.405, six HRs, 27 RBIs), Logan Mielene (.367, five HRs, 29 RBIs), Block (.347, two HRs, 34 RBIs), Bo McClintock (.284, four HRs, 28 RBIs), Sam Warren (.276, three HRs, 18 RBIs), Pearson (.341, two HRs, 20 RBIs) and Holets (.298, one HR, 20 RBIs).

Some of the current Royals playing college ball are Milene (Eastern Michigan University), Tate Meiners (Augustana University), Jurgenson (Bethel University), Brevin Goetz (Gustavus Adolphus College), Hayden Brown (University of Minnesota-Duluth), Thane Meiners (Upper Iowa University), Adam Marshall (Augsburg College), Easton Fritcher (University of Minnesota), Drew Lingen (Winona State University), Sam Schneider (Gustavus), Alex Rudquist (Concordia College) and Joe Sperry (University of South Carolina Lancaster). Some players, like Goetz and Fritcher, may be trying to play in a summer college wood-bat league.

“I feel good with where we’re at,” Block said. “We have a good group of guys that we feel we can certainly make another run at it. You kind of have to have things break your way in the tournament.”

A run for a state title will certainly be more challenging for all of the top teams in the state. Class B and Class A have been combined into just one class this season. It won’t impact the Royals during the regular season, and it will have a slight impact in Section 1B play leading up to the state tournament.

Section 1B adds St. Patrick, a former Class C team, and the section now features eight teams. The Section 1B playoffs will have each of the eight teams seeded, based on play during the regular season, and there will be four best-of-5 series.

“It will be kind of fun, hopefully there will be some rivalries that will be built up throughout the regular season,” Block said. “Then you can play a team maybe five more times in the span of two weeks which should be really interesting.”

The four winners of those series will each earn a spot in the 32-team state tournament.

A big change in the Class B state tournament is there will be no double-elimination. The 32 teams will play a single-elimination tournament and the team that can go 5-0 will be the state champion.

“It’s going to be a gauntlet,” Block said. “If we get to the state tournament, we’re going to be playing some new teams. We’re excited to get out there and see if we can defend that title.”

