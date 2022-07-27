Royals keep offense rolling in win over Champlin Park

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals collected 17 hits and scored a dozen runs for the second straight game as they defeated the Champlin Park LoGators 12-6 in amateur baseball on Tuesday.

Logan Mielene and Joe Sperry drove in three runs each for the Royals, who are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B. Mielene was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored while Sperry was 2-for-5.

Tate Meiners went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Royals, who broke open an 8-6 game with four unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth at Mao Field.

Bo McClintock was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored while Michael Michalak was 2-for-5 an RBI and two runs scored. Dan Lyons and Nolan Jurgenson were both 2-for-4 with a double and they combined to score three runs.

Drew Lingen, the third of four Royals pitchers, allowed one hit and one earned run over four innings of relief to collect the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals (23-6) host the Miesville Mudhens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a makeup Section 1B game at Mayo Field.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=44062