Royals keep offense rolling in win over Champlin Park

The Rochester Royals beat the Champlin Park LoGators 12-6 in amateur baseball on Tuesday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 27, 2022 12:24 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals collected 17 hits and scored a dozen runs for the second straight game as they defeated the Champlin Park LoGators 12-6 in amateur baseball on Tuesday.

Logan Mielene and Joe Sperry drove in three runs each for the Royals, who are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B. Mielene was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored while Sperry was 2-for-5.

Tate Meiners went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Royals, who broke open an 8-6 game with four unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth at Mao Field.

Bo McClintock was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored while Michael Michalak was 2-for-5 an RBI and two runs scored. Dan Lyons and Nolan Jurgenson were both 2-for-4 with a double and they combined to score three runs.

Drew Lingen, the third of four Royals pitchers, allowed one hit and one earned run over four innings of relief to collect the win.

The Royals (23-6) host the Miesville Mudhens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a makeup Section 1B game at Mayo Field.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=44062

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
