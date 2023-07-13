Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Royals lose late lead in loss to Dundas

The Dukes scored two runs in the eighth to knock off Rochester Wednesday night.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:29 PM

DUNDAS — The Rochester Royals couldn't hold a late lead as Dundas scored two runs in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 win Wednesday night in Dundas.

Thane Meiners got the start and pitched well for the Royals, allowing just two runs — one earned — on three hits in six innings. Hayden Brown took the loss after allowing two runs in the eighth.

The Royals held a 3-0 lead after Joe Sperry smacked a two-run home run in the third inning, before the Dukes scored single runs in the third and the fourth.

Drew Block had the other RBI and finished 2-for-4 for the Royals, who were held to six hits.

Dom Vogel earned the win for the Dundas, tossing three shutout innings with just one hit in relief.

The Royals will look to bounce back against the Miesville Mudhens on Friday.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
