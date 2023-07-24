Royals pitcher gaining experience as member of Rochester Honkers coaching staff

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi has enjoyed his experience this summer as an assistant coach for the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League.

Finocchi is a native of New York who now resides in Rochester. The 24-year-old is a left-handed pitcher for the Rochester Royals amateur baseball team. He has a coaching background as well and is getting his first opportunity at working with players in the Northwoods League.

“It’s going really well,” Finocchi said. “It’s been awesome working with the pitchers. A lot of them have great stuff and the velocity is there, offspeed is there.”

Finocchi has been working with the pitchers and is also coaching first base. He attends the Honkers’ home games but rarely travels on the road with the team.

“I go down to the bullpen when the guys are getting loose, things like that,” Finocchi said. “I work with guys before the game and with pitchers on their off days throwing bullpen (sessions). I’ll stand and watch with the other pitching coach and they ask us questions and we figure it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finocchi will also help pitchers work on new pitches or help improve those that they already throw. The goal is to help them be more consistent and throw strikes as well as improve their mechanics.

“It’s an awesome experience, I love it, and it's a lot of fun,” Finocchi said. “We have a whole bunch of great guys on the team. The locker room is fun and they all hold each other accountable.”

He said the biggest problem the pitching staff has faced this season is to consistently throw strikes.

“That’s kind of been the struggle right now,” he admitted.

As a pitcher, Finocchi went 10-0 with a 1.73 ERA with the Royals in 2022 and helped them win a Class B amateur baseball state championship. Despite his duties win the Honkers, he has pitched in more than 50 innings so far with the Royals. He is currently 5-2 with one save and a 1.98 ERA this season.

Finocchi, who is an assistant for the Lourdes High School baseball team in the spring, has also been working some with Royals pitchers.

“I’ll go play catch with them in the (bull)pen and things like that,” Finocchi said. “If I see something out there (when they’re pitching), I’ll tell them when they come in.”

The Royals begin a best-of-five series in the Section 1B playoffs on Aug. 4. Finocchi is again hoping to be a big part of the team’s postseason run along with Matt Meyer, who has missed much of the season with a strained forearm.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Honkers season does not end until Aug. 12 and they have home games on Aug. 4, 6 and 11, which are all dates listed for the Royals to play in their state-qualifying playoff series.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .