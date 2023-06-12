Royals post pair of victories in New Prague Tournament

NEW PRAGUE — The Rochester Royals wrapped up play in New Prague Tournament with a pair of victories on Sunday in amateur baseball.

The Royals finished the tournament 2-1. After falling in their first tourney game on Saturday, the Royals bounced back to defeat the Metro Knights 12-3 in eight innings and the host New Prague Orioles 10-0 in six innings and on Sunday.

Matthew Hayford and Hayden Brown combined for a one-hit shutout against New Prague. Hayford pitched four shutout innings and did not allow a hit for the win. Brown followed with two scoreless innings and he allowed one hit.

Logan Milene and Sam Warren sparked the offense. Milene was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Warren was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bo McClintock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and like Milene, he scored two runs.

The Royals finished with 14 hits and all 10 players who batted had at least one hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Metro Knights in the first game of the day, the Royals broke open a 3-3 contest with a big nine-run fifth inning. Drew Block hit a three-run homer and had a bases-loaded walk in the inning as he finished with four RBIs.

Brown went 1-for-2 with three RBIs while McClintock had two RBIs and scored three runs. Nolan Jurgenson had two of Rochester's eight hits and he drove in one run and scored two.

Alex Rudquist allowed one run over the first three innings on the mound for the Royals. Brevin Goetz earned the win as he worked the next 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven.

The Royals (9-4) had lost three of four before winning the two games Sunday. They have two home games at Mayo Field this week. They take on the Red Wing Aces on Wednesday and the Miesville Mudhens on Friday. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.

Royals/New Prague boxscore

Royals/Metro Knights boxscore