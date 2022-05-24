SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Royals rally past Red Wing in amateur baseball

The Royals outscore Red Wing 10-7 in amateur baseball

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 01:34 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — The Rochester Royals scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to rally for a 10-7 win over the Red Wing Aces in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Matt Meyer had thrown six innings of shutout ball and allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts to start the game for the Royals. But the Aces had scored six runs in the seventh and one in the eighth off of Matteo Finocchi to take the lead.

The Royals bounced back as they opened the ninth with five straight hits. Bo McClintock hit a two-run double to tie the game and Matt Cano's single put the Royals up 8-7. Alex Holets and Nick Pearson had RBI singles later in the inning.

McClintock finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Logan Milene was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Pearson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Cano and Holets both had two hits and an RBI while Sam Warren and Adam Marshall all collected two hits. The Royals finished with 17 hits.

Marshall had hit a home run and driven in four runs in the Royals' 8-1 win over the Minneapolis Angels this past Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brodie Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Aces while Mitch Matter also drove in two runs.

The Royals (4-1) will host the Austin Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field.

Also Read
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals ride Warren to easy win
Sam Warren had three hits and the Rochester Royals beat the Minneapolis Angles 8-1 in amateur baseball.
May 20, 2022 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
College
Finocchi earns second win this week for Royals
The Rochester Royals defeated the Hasting Hawks 11-1 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
May 15, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Cannon Falls quiets Rochester Royals bats
The Rochester Royals received a strong start from pitcher Matt Meyer, but they couldn't get their bats going in a 4-1 loss to Cannon Falls on Friday.
May 13, 2022 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
c64a63cb6846d685f851f0504f1c64ac.jpg
Sports
Three local wrestlers earn Hall of Fame honors
Three former wrestlers with ties to southeastern Minnesota were selected to the Minnesota Chapter National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Two others were inducted to the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Hall of Fame.
May 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
honkers dan winkler
Exclusive
Sports
More than just a host family: Rochester family formed tight bond with MLB player Dan Winkler
Dan Winkler, a former Atlanta Brave and Chicago Cub and current Texas Rangers minor leaguer, played for the Rochester Honkers in the summer of 2010. Even after 12 years, the bond that Winkler formed with the Tester family is as strong as ever.
May 24, 2022 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
051022.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Sports
USMTS to highlight big Memorial Day weekend for area racing fans
Four local drivers in top 10 of national touring series' points standings as it visits their home tracks.
May 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC scores narrow win over Dakota Fusion
Scott Neil and Matthew Roberts both scored for Med City FC on Saturday as it prevailed 2-1 in National Premier Soccer League action in Fargo, N.D.
May 22, 2022 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports