Royals rally past Red Wing in amateur baseball

RED WING — The Rochester Royals scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to rally for a 10-7 win over the Red Wing Aces in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Matt Meyer had thrown six innings of shutout ball and allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts to start the game for the Royals. But the Aces had scored six runs in the seventh and one in the eighth off of Matteo Finocchi to take the lead.

The Royals bounced back as they opened the ninth with five straight hits. Bo McClintock hit a two-run double to tie the game and Matt Cano's single put the Royals up 8-7. Alex Holets and Nick Pearson had RBI singles later in the inning.

McClintock finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Logan Milene was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Pearson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Cano and Holets both had two hits and an RBI while Sam Warren and Adam Marshall all collected two hits. The Royals finished with 17 hits.

Marshall had hit a home run and driven in four runs in the Royals' 8-1 win over the Minneapolis Angels this past Friday.

Brodie Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Aces while Mitch Matter also drove in two runs.

The Royals (4-1) will host the Austin Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field.