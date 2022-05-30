SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Royals rally to defeat Red Wing in 10 innings

The Rochester Royals score two runs in the ninth inning and one in the 10th to edge the Red Wing Aces 3-2 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 30, 2022 12:22 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals were down to their final out before posting a comeback to defeat the Red Wing Aces 3-2 in amateur baseball on Sunday at Mayo Field.

The win was the fifth straight for the Royals, who improve to 6-1.

The Aces scored two runs in the seventh inning to snap a scoreless tie, and were within one out of winning the game.

The Royals loaded the bases in the ninth inning and with two outs, Drew Block delivered a clutch two-run double to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, Sam Warren hit a game-winning RBI single with one out after Michael Michalak and Nick Pearson had opened the inning with walks.

Teddy Tauer started for the Aces and he pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed six hits.

Alex Rudquist tossed five scoreless innings for the Royals to open the game and he allowed just three hits and struck out six. Hayden Brown pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the win.

Alex Holets was 2-for-5 for the Royals, who finished with eight hits.

Marcus Walm went 3-for-4 for the Aces with a run scored and Mitch Matter hit an RBI single during the two-run seventh. Red Wing also had eight hits.

The Royals play at Hastings at 2 p.m. Monday.

