Royals ride pitching, balanced effort to win over Elko

Strong pitching by starter Matteo Finocchi led to an 8-3 win by the Rochester Royals.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:08 PM

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi was solid on the mound and it led to an 8-3 win by the Rochester Royals over the Elko Express in amateur baseball on Wednesday night.

Finocchi pitched the first eight innings, allowing nine hits and three runs, just two of them earned. He was also a strikeout machine, fanning 12 batters.

Nick Pearson went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Royals. Joe Sperry and Tate Meiners each homered.

Rochester finished with nine hits while Elko had 10.

Complete boxscore: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/2/#inbox/FMfcgzGtwDGqMrlmpMRMqqlFNDrsRvSM

By Staff reports
