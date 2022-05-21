Royals ride Warren to easy win

The Rochester Royals rode a 10-hit attack paced by Sam Warren en route to beating the Minneapolis Angels 8-1 at Mayo Field on Friday night.

Warren finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nick Pearson was 2-for-3 for the Royals

Alex Rudquist got the pitching win. He went three innings and allowed three hits and one run while striking out four.

The Royals grabbed a quick 3-0 first-inning lead.