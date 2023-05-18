99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Royals roll past LoGators in rematch of 2022 state championship game

Bo McClintock went 4-for-5 and the Rochester Royals collected 15 hits in defeating Champlin Park 13-5 in amateur baseball.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 17, 2023 at 11:54 PM

ROCHESTER — In a rematch of last season's Class B amateur baseball state championship game, the Rochester Royals defeated the Champlin Park LoGators 13-5 on Wednesday at Mayo Field.

The Royals defeated the LoGators 4-3 in 12 innings in last year's title game. This time it was all Royals as they pounded out 15 hits.

Matteo Finocchi also had a strong outing on the mound for the Royals. The left-hander, who was 10-0 a year ago, went all nine innings. He allowed six hits, struck out 11 and all five runs he allowed were unearned.

The Royals led 8-0 when the LoGators scored five times in the top of the eighth. Rochester then pulled away again with five more in the bottom of the inning.

Bo McClintock went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Royals while Sam Warren was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Mike Michalak and Joe Sperry were both 2-for-5 with an RBI and Sperry had a double. Thane Meiners drove in two runs and scored two runs.

The Royals (2-0) will host the Austin Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals/LaGators boxscore

