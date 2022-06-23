SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Royals score late, then bury River Falls

The Rochester Royals went scoreless until the sixth inning but still managed to beat River Falls 8-2 in amateur baseball.

By Staff reports
June 22, 2022 11:48 PM
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — It was a delayed offensive effort by the Rochester Royals, but better late than never worked out as they beat River Falls 8-2 in amateur baseball on Wednesday night.

The Royals scored three runs in the sixth, three in the eighth and then two more in the ninth.

Logan Milene led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Michael Michalak and Sam Warren chipped in two hits apiece.

Winning pitcher was Matteo Finocchi. He went the first 7 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and two runs while striking out eight. Palmer Mickelson finished things up for the Royals and allowed just one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42768

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALL
By Staff reports
