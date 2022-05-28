Royals slip past Lake City for fourth straight victory

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi pitched seven strong innings and the Rochester Royals score two late runs to defeat the Lake City Serpents 3-1 in amateur baseball on Friday night at Mayo Field.

The win was the fourth straight for the Royals, who improve to 5-1.

Finocchi, a left-hander, allowed six hits, struck out five while issuing one walk and the lone run he allowed was unearned. Drew Lingen followed with two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the victory. He walked three and struck out two.

Sam Warren hit a solo home run for the Royals to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Lake City scored an unearned in the top of the seventh. Hunter Baab hit an RBI single to tie the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals scored twice in the bottom of the eight to pull out the victory. Brevin Goetz walked with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run for the Royals and Alex Rudquist followed with an RBI single.

Warren and Rudquist both finished 2-for-4 as the Royals collected nine hits.

Luke Hartzell went 2-for-3 for Lake City and Ryan Wolfe started on the mound and pitched three scoreless innings.

The Royals will host the Red Wing Aces at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.