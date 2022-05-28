SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Royals slip past Lake City for fourth straight victory

The Rochester Royals score two runs in the eighth inning to edge the Lake City Serpents 3-1 in amateur baseball on Friday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 27, 2022
ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi pitched seven strong innings and the Rochester Royals score two late runs to defeat the Lake City Serpents 3-1 in amateur baseball on Friday night at Mayo Field.

The win was the fourth straight for the Royals, who improve to 5-1.

Finocchi, a left-hander, allowed six hits, struck out five while issuing one walk and the lone run he allowed was unearned. Drew Lingen followed with two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the victory. He walked three and struck out two.

Sam Warren hit a solo home run for the Royals to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Lake City scored an unearned in the top of the seventh. Hunter Baab hit an RBI single to tie the game.

The Royals scored twice in the bottom of the eight to pull out the victory. Brevin Goetz walked with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run for the Royals and Alex Rudquist followed with an RBI single.

Warren and Rudquist both finished 2-for-4 as the Royals collected nine hits.

Luke Hartzell went 2-for-3 for Lake City and Ryan Wolfe started on the mound and pitched three scoreless innings.

The Royals will host the Red Wing Aces at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
