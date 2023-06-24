Royals strike quickly, often to defeat Stewartville-Racine

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals were swinging hot bats Friday night at Mayo Field as they rolled to an 11-1 victory against the Stewartville-Racine Sharks in an amateur baseball game.

The win is the seventh in a row for the Royals, who improved to 14-4 overall.

Rochester collected 13 hits, with seven players recording at least one hit and three players recording three-hit games.

The Royals were led by Logan Milene, Joe Sperry and Drew Block, who all went 3-for-4. Sperry and Block had three RBIs each, while Milene had one RBI and scored four runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Pearson, Sam Warren and Adam Marshall all had a hit and an RBI. Milene, Sperry, Pearson and Warren hit one double each in the game.

Rochester led 2-0 after one inning, then scored four in the second and four in the fourth to quickly extend its lead to 10-1. The Royals ended the game with one run in the bottom of the seventh.

Palmer Mickelson and Alex Miller combined to limit the Sharks to five hits. Mickelson allowed four hits and one earned run in four innings. Miller pitched the final three innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and two walks, while recording seven of his nine outs by strikeout.

The Royals return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Market.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Royals 11, Stewartville-Racine Sharks 1