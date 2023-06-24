Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Royals strike quickly, often to defeat Stewartville-Racine

Seven Rochester Royals players had at least one hit Friday night as they rolled to a 10-run victory against the Stewartville-Racine Sharks.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals were swinging hot bats Friday night at Mayo Field as they rolled to an 11-1 victory against the Stewartville-Racine Sharks in an amateur baseball game.

The win is the seventh in a row for the Royals, who improved to 14-4 overall.

Rochester collected 13 hits, with seven players recording at least one hit and three players recording three-hit games.

Find more news important to you

The Royals were led by Logan Milene, Joe Sperry and Drew Block, who all went 3-for-4. Sperry and Block had three RBIs each, while Milene had one RBI and scored four runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Pearson, Sam Warren and Adam Marshall all had a hit and an RBI. Milene, Sperry, Pearson and Warren hit one double each in the game.

Rochester led 2-0 after one inning, then scored four in the second and four in the fourth to quickly extend its lead to 10-1. The Royals ended the game with one run in the bottom of the seventh.

Palmer Mickelson and Alex Miller combined to limit the Sharks to five hits. Mickelson allowed four hits and one earned run in four innings. Miller pitched the final three innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and two walks, while recording seven of his nine outs by strikeout.

The Royals return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Market.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Royals 11, Stewartville-Racine Sharks 1

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers get walked off at Eau Claire, fall out of first place
June 23, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
image002 (1).jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in Brainerd-area golf tournament
June 22, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
mprblackgolf1.jpg
Sports
Trailblazing Minnesota golfer working to get more Black women and girls in the game
June 22, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062323-Rochesterfest Friday
Members Only
Local
Photos: Rochesterfest 2023
June 23, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Rochester City Council
Members Only
Local
Censured Rochester council member: Investigation shouldn't have happened
June 23, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Matthew Raymond Rahn
Local
'No one listened': Lake City man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting girls
June 23, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
062123-Rochesterfest Wednesday
Local
Former Rochester resident revels in 'dream job' as newest Harlem Globetrotter
June 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle