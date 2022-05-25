Royals top Greyhounds to post fourth straight victory

RED WING — The Rochester Royals defeated the Austin Greyhounds 8-3 in amateur baseball on Tuesday for their fourth straight victory.

The game was limited to seven innings at Mayo Field.

Nick Pearson continues to swing a hot bat for the Royals. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Pearson is now 5-for-8 over the past two games with five RBIs. Against the Greyhounds, he had RBI singles in the second, third and sixth innings.

Michael Michalak went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Royals while Alex Holets was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Warren was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Bo McClintock and Drew Block also drove in a run each for the Royals while Logan Milene scored twice.

Brevin Goetz, the second of three Royals pitchers, earned the win with three scoreless innings and he allowed just one hit and a walk while striking out six.

Isaac Schumacher hit a two-run single in the second inning for Austin and Alex Ciola went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Royals (5-1) will host the Lake City Serpents at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals-Greyhounds boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=41788