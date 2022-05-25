SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Royals top Greyhounds to post fourth straight victory

The Royals beat the Austin Greyhounds 8-3 in amateur baseball

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 11:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — The Rochester Royals defeated the Austin Greyhounds 8-3 in amateur baseball on Tuesday for their fourth straight victory.

The game was limited to seven innings at Mayo Field.

Nick Pearson continues to swing a hot bat for the Royals. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Pearson is now 5-for-8 over the past two games with five RBIs. Against the Greyhounds, he had RBI singles in the second, third and sixth innings.

Michael Michalak went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Royals while Alex Holets was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Warren was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Bo McClintock and Drew Block also drove in a run each for the Royals while Logan Milene scored twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brevin Goetz, the second of three Royals pitchers, earned the win with three scoreless innings and he allowed just one hit and a walk while striking out six.

Isaac Schumacher hit a two-run single in the second inning for Austin and Alex Ciola went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Royals (5-1) will host the Lake City Serpents at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals-Greyhounds boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=41788

Also Read
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 24, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Sonny Gray throws gem as Twins beat Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ winning streak has featured a little bit of everything.
May 24, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hayfield, Byron baseball
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Byron baseball on May 24, 2022
Hayfield hosted Byron for a baseball game on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Hayfield.
May 24, 2022 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals rally past Red Wing in amateur baseball
The Royals outscore Red Wing 10-7 in amateur baseball
May 24, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
c64a63cb6846d685f851f0504f1c64ac.jpg
Sports
Three local wrestlers earn Hall of Fame honors
Three former wrestlers with ties to southeastern Minnesota were selected to the Minnesota Chapter National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Two others were inducted to the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Hall of Fame.
May 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
honkers dan winkler
Exclusive
Sports
More than just a host family: Rochester family formed tight bond with MLB player Dan Winkler
Dan Winkler, a former Atlanta Brave and Chicago Cub and current Texas Rangers minor leaguer, played for the Rochester Honkers in the summer of 2010. Even after 12 years, the bond that Winkler formed with the Tester family is as strong as ever.
May 24, 2022 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
051022.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Sports
USMTS to highlight big Memorial Day weekend for area racing fans
Four local drivers in top 10 of national touring series' points standings as it visits their home tracks.
May 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson