Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Royals win second straight in amateur baseball state tournament

The Rochester Royals defeated Coon Rapids 6-2 in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 28, 2022 12:17 AM
MIESVILLE — Matt Meyer pitched his second straight standout game at the Class B amateur baseball state tournament to lead the Rochester Royals past the Coon Rapids Red Birds 6-2 in the second round on Saturday.

Meyer (8-2, 1.53 ERA) tossed a second straight complete game in the state tournament and both games featured rains delays. The left-hander pitched a six-hitter and allowed two earned runs, both in the sixth inning after the Royals had opened a 5-0 lead.

Meyer, who shutout Hamel 4-0 in the state opener, struck out 15 and walked just one as he pitched the Royals into the final four of the state tournament, which is the start of double-elimination play. The Royals will play again on Sunday.

The Royals smacked three home runs in the game. Bo McClintock hit his second home run in as many tournament games. His solo shot in the second gave the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Tate Meiners and Drew Block both hit homers, and had multiple hits for the second straight tournament game. Meiners was 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBIs. Block was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Logan Milene went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for the Royals, who finished with 10 hits, and Dan Lyons was 2-for-3 with a double.

The loss eliminates Coon Rapids, which had defeated four-time defending state champion Chanhassen 3-2 in the first round.

Not all of Saturday's games were completed due to rain. Champlin Park and Moorhead will resume at 11 a.m. Sunday in Miesville. The winner of that game will face the Royals (29-8) approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion. Left-handed pitcher Matteo Finocchi (8-0, 1.82 ERA) is expected to start on the mound for the Royals.

If the Royals win on Sunday, they would advance to the winner's bracket final at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 in Miesville. If they lose, they would play an elimination game at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in Miesville.

Royals/Coon Rapids boxscore

Class B state tournament bracket

By Staff reports
