Royals win tune-up game prior to state tournament

The Rochester Royals defeated the Red Wing Aces 10-0 in amateur baseball on Tuesday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 16, 2022 10:57 PM
RED WING — The Rochester Royals played a tune-up game prior to their appearance in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament and defeated the Red Wing Aces 10-0 on Tuesday night.

The Royals (27-8) open play at the state tournament against Hamel at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Miesville.

Alex Rudquist and Matteo Finocchi combined on a four-hit shutout over eight innings while Logan Milene had a big game at the plate to lead the Royals past Red Wing.

Rudquist pitched the first five innings for the win. He allowed three hits, struck out four and did not issued a walk. The left-handed Finocchi, the Royals' No. 2 starter, followed with three scoreless innings to earn a save. He allowed one hit, struck out seven and also did not issue a walk.

Milene went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and five RBIs. He hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, a two-run triple in the sixth inning and added a solo homer in the eighth.

No other player had more than a hit for the Royals, who collected nine hits. Tate Meiners drove in a pair of runs, Michael Michalak hit a triple and scored two runs and Alex Holets was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Lefty Teddy Tauer allowed three earned runs over the first five innings to take the loss for Red Wing.

The Royals face a bit of an unknown foe in the Hamel Hawks in the state tournament on Saturday. The first two rounds of the 16-team state tournament are single elimination.

Last season the Royals won in the first round and then lost 2-1 in the second round to eventual state champion Chanhassen. The Royals and Chanhassen would meet in the second round again this year at 11 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Miesville if both teams advance out of the first round.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
