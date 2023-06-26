Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Royals winning streak comes to an end at seven games

New Market scored the game's final four runs to rally for a 4-3 win over the Rochester Royals in amateur baseball.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:38 PM

ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. — The New Market Muskies scored the final four runs of the game to rally past the Rochester Royals 4-3 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

The loss snapped the Royals' winning streak at seven games and came in Section 1B regular-season play.

Drew Block hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead and Rochester added an unearned run in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.

But New Market scored one run in both the sixth and seventh to pull within 3-2. Then in the eighth against Thane Meiners, Andy Henkemeyer hit an RBI double to tie the game and Scott Lyden hit a run-scoring pinch-hit single to plate what proved to be the winning run.

Meiners, the fourth pitcher for the Royals, suffered the loss. Matthew Hayford started and pitched three hitless and scoreless inning for the Royals. Brevin Goetz followed and allowed one run in three innings. Erik Thorvilson allowed two runs in one-plus inning.

The Royals were held to five hits, one each by Block, Meiners, Michael Michalak, Sam Warren and Adam Marshall.

The Royals are now 14-5 overall and 3-3 in Section 1B play. They will play at Hastings at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Royals/New Market boxscore

