Royals wrap up league play with big win over New Hampton

Joe Sperry hit a home run as the Rochester Royals defeated the Hampton Cardinals 11-1 in amateur baseball on Friday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 29, 2022 11:38 PM
ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi allowed one unearned run over six innings and he struck out 12 as the Rochester Royals rolled past the Hampton Cardinals 11-1 in eight innings in amateur baseball on Friday.

The game was final Section 1B contest of the regular season for the Royals. They finish league play with a 9-3 record and are 24-7 overall and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B.

Finocchi gave up just two hits, the only two Hampton got during the game. Erik Thorvilson followed with two scoreless innings and he did not allow a hit while striking out four.

Logan Milene and Tate Meiners were both 3-for-5 for the Royals. Meiners had three RBIs and scored three runs. Milene had and RBI and scored once.

Bo McClintock was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Nick Pearson was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Alex Holets was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Hayden Brown was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brown hit a pair of doubles while Milene, McClintock and Pearson each hit one double.

Joe Sperry added a solo home run for the Royals, who finished with 15 hits.

The Royals close the regular season with a 3 p.m. game Sunday at the Minnetonka Millers. The Section 1B playoffs are slated to begin on Aug. 5.

Royals boxscore

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
