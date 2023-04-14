Ruth Brennan Morrey had to learn to swim before she became a triathlete

ROCHESTER — Ruth Brennan Morrey didn’t learn how to swim until the age of 35.

That wouldn’t really be much of a problem for most people, but when you are becoming a professional athlete in a sport that features swimming as 33% of the event, it’s kind of a big deal.

But Brennan Morrey had overachieved and overcome challenges her entire life so learning to swim was just another item added on the “to-do list.”

She excelled in soccer at Mayo High School and then played Division I soccer at the University of Wisconsin.

She later turned to running in marathons before becoming a professional Ironman triathlete.

For her stellar all-around sports career, the 47-year-old Brennan Morrey was one of four new members inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame on Monday.

As a marathon runner, Brennan Morrey qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in both 2000 and 2020, at age 23 and 43.

But she also had a 10-year period between competitive stints when she earned an advanced degree and started a family. Then at age 35 she decided to compete in Ironman triathlons, which features swimming, biking and running.

Brennan Morrey admitted she didn’t even know what the length of an indoor pool was when she started triathlons.

“I knew how to not drown,” she said. “I didn’t know how to do the front crawl.”

As an Ironman athlete, she had to swim 2.4 miles, usually in an ocean. That meant a lot of long and lonely hours spent in the pool trying to master a craft that others in her profession had been honing since they were youths.

She was already an excellent biker and standout runner. Soon she became good enough in swimming to turn professional as a triathlete.

Brennan Morrey was often one of the last swimmers out of the water in competitions. She made up time during the 112-mile bike ride and then really excelled during the 26.3-mile run.

“I really had to ramp it up on the run,” she said. “That was my race. I was competing against other Division I (college) swimmers who were not runners, so they were running for their lives.”

She might not have been the most talented swimmer, but Brennan Morrey was a good enough triathlete to win events and be among the highest ranked women in the world.

After eight years, she retired as a professional triathlete, but she still is a highly competitive marathon runner. In January, she won her division at the Houston Marathon in Texas with a time of 2:44.48 and she was the 26th women finisher overall.

Her goal is to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon for a third time. She would need a time of 2:37 to qualify, a pace she was on in Houston until the 16-mile mark.

“I love that though,” she said, “Whether I drop off or not, just being in that process and running with great women was so much fun.”

She will make one more bid to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials — when she would be 48 — at the California International Marathon in December. The U.S. Trials will be in February of 2024.

“If I make it, awesome,” Brennan Morrey said. “We’ll see.”

Competing in three different sports at a high level had different attributes for Brennan Morrey. Soccer had the team aspect where she was able to share ups and downs with teammates.

“I feel like that was an easier mentality than when you’re by yourself, swimming, biking, running and doing an excruciating sport, that takes a lot of discipline and consistency," she said.

Brennan Morrey has a field of study in sports psychology and now has her own business, RBM Performance Coaching. She works with both individuals and teams on the mental side of competition with such aspects as how to perform with confidence, dealing with anxiety, visualization and relaxation.

She is also a youth soccer coach as she looks to share her wisdom and knowledge with up-and-coming area athletes.

“It is my great responsibility to give back and help our youth achieve their goals,” she said.