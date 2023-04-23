Salani, Bruins 'power' their way to commanding lead in division playoff series

AUSTIN — Austin Salani has been on both sides of hot starts to hockey games.

He has played in hockey games where his team has scored early and often and taken the opposing team out of its game plan. He’s also played in games where his team is the one that falls behind early and has to figure out how to recover.

“It’s an absolute … if you’re a balloon, it’s like you got a hole popped in you, if you’re the team getting scored on,” said Salani, a second-year forward for the Austin Bruins. “When you get those two early goals, if you’re the team that’s scoring them …”

The Bruins were indeed the team scoring them on Saturday.

Austin scored on its first two power-play chances and three of its six in the game to earn a hard-fought 4-2 victory against the Minot (N.D.) Minotauros in Game 2 of a North American Hockey League Central Division semifinal series.

The win gives Austin a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series, with a chance to close it out in Game 3 on Friday, April 28, at Maysa Arena in Minot. That game is set to start at 7:35 p.m. A Game 4, if necessary, is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Saturday, April 29. If Minot wins both games on its home ice, a decisive Game 5 will be played at Riverside Arena on Monday, May 1, at 7:05 p.m.

“We have to go up there and steal a game from them,” Salani said of playing at Minot, where the Bruins went 3-2-1 in six games this season. “It’s going to be a tough task, but we have the team to do it and we’re heading in a really good direction right now.”

Austin Salani

Bruins captain Jack Malinski scored on Austin’s first power-play chance, 3:33 into the game, on a shot from the point.

Minot took another penalty 63 seconds later, and Salani cashed in, powering home a rebound of a Gavin Morrissey shot to make it 2-0 less than six minutes into the game. Salani’s goal sent Minot’s starting goalie, Noah Rupprecht, to the bench in favor of Lawton Zacher, the brother of Bruins’ leading goal-scorer Walter Zacher.

“This place was going crazy,” Salani said. “The building was going wild. We had great fans this weekend, the barn was packed. All the thanks goes out to them. We don’t win those two games without a lot of energy from them. It’s always big to play in front of a home crowd and to get those two early goals, for sure.”

The Bruins’ power play continued its red-hot ways in Game 2. After a 3-for-4 performance in Game 1 on Friday, Austin went 3-for-6 on Saturday. It is 6-for-9 (66.7%) through two games, but in reality, it’s closer to 6-for-7 (85.7%). One of the Bruins’ power plays was a five-minute major; teams can score an unlimited number of goals on a major. Another was a brief 32-second power play Saturday night.

Josh Giuliani added Austin’s third power-play goal Saturday and Walter Zacher scored an even-strength goal.

“(Assistant coach) Hampus Sjodahl runs our power play and does a really good job with it,” Howard said. “He switched up a couple things, put some different personnel (groupings) on the ice. Everybody gets a little stagnant sometimes and one little tweak here or there to your power play can be a big curveball for the other team.

“We need those guys to stay hot.”

Austin has won the first two games of a playoff series for the first time since 2018, when it beat the Minnesota Wilderness in four games in the division semifinals. That was Howard’s first playoff series as the Bruins’ head coach. They now need one win in three tries to return to the Division Finals for the first time since that 2018 season.

If the Bruins are to close out the series on the road, they’ll likely need their power play to continue to be effective.

“It’s huge,” Howard said of taking a 2-0 series lead to Minot. “It’s what we played all regular season for, to get home-ice advantage. Every team’s goal on the other side is to steal a game, then you have home-ice advantage.

“Now is the time where we have to go up there, flush this win, don’t think about it, don’t get too high or too low, just think about Friday and what we have to do up there.”

How They Scored

FIRST PERIOD

• Austin 1, Minot 0. Jack Malinski (Ocean Wallace) 3:33. On a power play, Wallace sends a cross-ice pass to Malinski at the right point. The University of Vermont commit then sends heavy a shot through traffic for the game’s first goal.

• Austin 2, Minot 0. Austin Salani (Gavin Morrissey, Jimmy Goffredo) 5:58. The Bruins make it 2-for-2 on early power plays as Morrissey’s shot from the right circle is stopped but Salani gets position near the crease and powers in the rebound..

• Austin 2, Minot 1. Braden Fischer (Trevor Stachowiak, Chase LaPinta) 9:08. The Tauros cash in on their first power-play chance when Fischer finds a loose puck on a scramble in front of the net and knocks it in.

• Austin 3, Minot 1. Walter Zacher (Austin Salani) 19:15. The Bruins hold the zone for more than 75 seconds and their pressure pays off when Salani spins and fires from just inside the blue line, and Zacher redirects the shot past his brother, Minot goalie Lawton Zacher. It’s Walter Zacher’s third goal and fourth point of the series.

SECOND PERIOD

• Austin 4, Minot 1. Josh Giuliani (Morrissey, Zacher) 15:06. The Bruins get a 5-on-3 power play for 1:41 and they take advantage. Lawton Zacher gets a piece of Morrissey’s shot, but Giuliani is right there to slide it in for a three-goal lead.

THIRD PERIOD

• Austin 4, Minot 2. LaPinta (unassisted) 17:55. With goalie Lawton Zacher pulled for an extra attacker, LaPinta spins and fires a shot from above the circles that finds its way through traffic and past Austin goalie Trent Wiemken.

PB’s 3 Stars

Gavin Morrissey, Austin Bruins

• No. 1: Gavin Morrissey, Austin. The Bruins’ alternate captain had two assists and was crucial on the penalty kill.

• No. 2: Austin Salani, Austin. The second-year veteran scored once and assisted on the game-winning goal.

• No. 3: Walter Zacher, Austin. Zacher scored the game-winning goal, his third of the playoffs, and assisted on Josh Giuliani’s 5-on-3 power-play goal that gave Austin a 4-1 lead late in the second period.

Box Score

BRUINS 4, TAUROS 1

Minot 1-0-1 — 2

Austin 3-1-0 — 4

First period — 1. AUS, Jack Malinski 1 (Damon Furuseth 1, Ocean Wallace 1) 3:33 (pp). 2. AUS, Austin Salani 1 (Gavin Morrissey 3, Jimmy Goffredo 1) 5:58 (pp). 3. MNT, Braden Fischer 2 (Trevor Stachowiak 2, Chase LaPinta 2) 9:08 (pp). 4. AUS, Walter Zacher 3 (Salani 1) 19:15. Second period — 5. AUS, Josh Giuliani 1 (Morrissey 4, Zacher 2) 15:06 (pp, 5x3). Third period — 6. LaPinta 2 (unassisted) 17:55 (ex).

Shots on goal — MNT 5-10-14 — 29; AUS 12-11-7 — 30. Goalies — MNT, Noah Rupprecht (5:58, ND; 4 saves-6 shots); Lawton Zacher (54:02, L, 0-1; 22 saves-24 shots). AUS, Trent Wiemken (W, 2-0; 27 saves-29 shots). Power-play opportunities — MNT 1-for-5; AUS 3-for-6. Penalties — MNT 8-37 minutes; AUS, 6-12 minutes.