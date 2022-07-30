Saturday Sports Q&A: Ritzer grateful to be on field with Honkers after recovery from broken leg

ROCHESTER — Alex Ritzer is grateful for this summer for a number of reasons.

Yet, the Stillwater native and University of North Carolina redshirt freshman is just happy to be playing again, as an infielder for the Rochester Honkers.

It was around this time last year Ritzer had surgery for a fractured tibia — an injury he played through his senior season at Stillwater High School, thinking the pain he was experiencing was shin splints. It wasn’t until he arrived at Chapel Hill, N.C., and had X-rays that showed the break. Ritzer was forced to take a redshirt season.

He wasn’t able to walk for a month and it took nearly five months to get to jogging and another two to get to sprinting. He started feeling normal in May and each day continues to feel stronger, though he still isn’t supposed to lift with his lower body. He has played in 29 games for the Honkers this summer and although it took some time to find his rhythm again, Ritzer is just enjoying the ride, excited to play ball once again in his home state.

POST BULLETIN: How difficult was it to redshirt and sit out with the injury?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ritzer

A.R.: It was really difficult hearing that I was

going to be out for pretty much a year but I mean, honestly, it was nice for me as well. I got to sit back and watch the practices at Carolina. I got to see firsthand the ins and outs of it. And then obviously missing out on a year I was super eager to get back to the field and the Northwoods fixed that by letting me play every day. So I sort of went from one extreme to not playing to the other extreme of playing every day. But I love being able to be out here every day.

PB: What was the recovery process like?

A.R.: I had surgery over a year ago. I was not walking for about a month. I was able to start jogging in January, February. And then obviously a little bit of jogging every day led me to being able to run and finally I was able to run in, I want to say, March. And then I still did not get cleared to lift with my lower body but I still do a little bit.

PB: Was it tough to get back to the flow of things?

A.R.: I was worried about my swing, my approach and obviously just my mental game in general, just not playing for so long. Confidence is the most important thing in baseball. So when you're lacking that you tend to (think) 'Oh, I gotta fix something mechanically,' but it's actually in your head. So my biggest thing is not so much my swing but more the mental side of it, just thinking about my approach. 'What's this guy gonna throw me?' What are his tendencies and think more about that, and remember that I'm a good ball player.

PB: What’s it like playing in your home state?

A.R.: The main thing for me is that it's been really nice to have my family be able to come to a few games, obviously only being an hour, hour and a half away from the field allows my parents to come to more games compared to if I decided to play in the Coastal Plains (League) or in any other league, so having my family support there for me has been awesome.

PB: What’s the grind of the Northwoods League like?

ADVERTISEMENT

A.R.: I mean, it's grueling. I didn't realize how busy I was really going to be. I mean, I have a few friends in Rochester and I was kind of talking to them before I got down and was like ‘Hey, playing summer ball in Rochester, we're gonna be able to hang out.’ They're all like, ‘Dude, you're playing in the Northwoods, you're not gonna have any time to hang out.’ But it's been fun. Spend 8-10 hours a day with these guys, so you get to become pretty close with them, which is awesome. I mean, a great group of guys. It's a difficult process just because it's kind of tedious. Every day you have the same schedule. One of the big things is staying healthy, making sure you're sticking to a routine. It's good practice for any of us who want to play in the minors.

PB: Your teammate at North Carolina — Mac Horvath — is from Rochester. Did he give you any suggestions or tips for the area or playing in the NWL?

A.R.: He gave me a few suggestions about the Northwoods League, kind of how it’s a grind and you just have to keep getting after it and the Northwoods League can be a lot, but sometimes you just have to take a step back and realize you're playing baseball.

PB: What’s been your favorite part so far?

A.R.: My teammates. It feels like every day I'm starting to love these guys even more. The dugout is the funnest I've seen in the Northwoods League. I credit that to the coaches kind of letting us be who we are, letting us do our thing on the bench and what we feel comfortable with in our own superstitions and whatnot. I think everybody's comfortable with each other and everybody has just loved playing with each other so far.

PB: With the season winding down has there been any emphasis in the dugout on putting a streak together?

A.R.: A lot of the guys are thinking it's been a long enough summer already. We've been here, we've gone through the struggles, so why not win it? Why not? Why not jump on these guys early and win this game, then focus on our next opponent. All of us are so close. This is one of the closest teams I've played on. And I've played with school teams, guys that are there for years and we've just been together since the start of the summer. A lot of these guys are closer than anybody I've ever played with. So we're all kind of just like, ... 'Why not the Honkers?'