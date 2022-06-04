Saturday Sports Q+A: Rochester's Kieffer is a National Senior Games champion

Mark Kieffer is the former 17-year head boys basketball coach at Rochester Mayo. Kieffer, 65, retired from that in 2004 but hasn’t slowed down.

That’s in large part because he’s taken on endurance sports ever since, including marathon running, triathlons, Ironman competitions and extreme-length bicycle races.

Most recently, Kieffer took part in the National Senior Games, May 21-22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Kieffer competed in a 20K (12.4 miles) race and a 40K (24.9 miles) race in his 65-69 age group on back-to-back days. He won them both, the latter by about a bicycle length.

POST BULLETIN: You’ve trained seriously as a long-distance bicyclist the last 3 1/2 years, covering about 175 miles per week and 9,000 miles per year. What keeps you motivated?

KIEFFER: I still love to compete. I really do. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say that part of the joy of all of this is working out with (fellow Rochester resident) Mario (Muro) every day. I have a big advantage because of what Mario and I do. Today, we are going on a ride of 30 miles. He is a big part of my success. We push each other. And it’s almost like we coach each other.

PB: You said that you train year-round. Are you bicycling outdoors in the winter?

KIEFFER: We do some indoor training, but a lot of it is outdoors in the winter. Our cutoff is 25 degrees. Our feet can’t handle it if it is colder than that. But it is surprising how well the road crews get things cleared off.

PB: Why has biking become your chosen means of working out?

KIEFFER: I enjoy biking and dancing, and part of the reason for that is because neither is hard on your knees. Biking doesn’t bother your joints. And I also like it because I prefer to be out in the elements. I also do (competitive) biking because I’m goal oriented. I like challenges. I like things that require focus, persistence and dedication to achieve something.

The Kieffer family, (from left) Jesse, Mark, Cheryl and Isaac, were all on hand in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., late last month when Mark won two National Senior Games bicycle-racing titles. Contributed

PB: Did you have a feel for how well you’d do in the National Senior Games? Had you done some other competitions prior to let you know you had a real chance to be a national champion?

KIEFFER: I’d done seven state Senior Games, including one in Texas in February of this year, and I’d won them all. But you don’t know about the National Senior Games, because you’re never sure who might all be there.

PB: You brought your wife, Cheryl, with you to the National Senior Games in Florida. Also your two kids, 42-year-old Jesse and 40-year-old Isaac, flew in to watch. What was it like to have the entire crew together?

KIEFFER: Cheryl and I were in Ft. Lauderdale for a week before the race as I was getting used to the heat and humidity. Jesse and Isaac flew in on Thursday (two days before the race) and we were all in the same hotel room together (for three days). It was great. Those three, they just giggle all day together.

PB: Were you up early that Saturday morning, getting prepared for that first race?

KIEFFER: Yeah, the race started at 7 a.m., but I was up prepping at 3 a.m. That’s when I had a big bowl of oatmeal. Then, I just stayed up relaxing. The Thursday night sleep is important, because that Friday night, you’re not going to get much. That first night before the race, I am up thinking about all of the race scenarios — if this guy does this, then I am going to do that. It’s hard to shut your mind off of it.

PB: You had a 20K race on Saturday and 40K race on Sunday. You won them both, the first one by a decent margin, the second one just barely. What allowed you to squeak away with that 40K championship?

KIEFFER: There were 37 of us in the race. The first 20 miles, everyone was in the same pack. But in the last 5 miles, the pack gets elongated. The last half a mile, it was me and the guy who ended up getting second place. There is a “launch point” at 200 yards (left in the race) that I always make a visual mark for myself before every race. That is the point where I take off and sprint with everything I have. That launch point is critical. If you time it right, you are basically suffocating just as you cross the finish line. You don’t want to reach the suffocating point 10 yards before you cross the finish line. The (eventual runner-up) started sprinting before I did. I was thinking to myself that it was too early. But I stayed right behind him, getting right on his tire; it was all I could do to catch him. And then I jumped out to the left of him and sprinted.

PB: You have a gift for this sprinting portion, don’t you? You did dust him in the end.

KIEFFER: I am blessed with whatever DNA it is necessary to do that. People say that I’m a sprinter.