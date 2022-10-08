We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Saturday, October 8

Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saturday Sports Q&A: Rochester's Zmolek setting out to 'climb the pro hockey ladder'

Riese Zmolek, a 2015 Century High School grad, is entering his second season as a professional hockey player in the Minnesota Wild minor-league system.

072621.Riese.Zmolek.Signs.jpg
Rochester Century grad Riese Zmolek played four seasons of college hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He was a captain as a senior in 2020-21, when he led the Mavericks to the Frozen Four for the first time. Zmolek is now entering his second season of professional hockey in the Minnesota Wild minor-league system.
Photo courtesy of MSU, Mankato athletics
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
October 08, 2022 06:30 AM
Riese Zmolek has come a long way in his hockey career since graduating from Rochester Century High School in 2015.

He hasn't had to go far to do it, though.

He played three seasons of high school hockey, two seasons of junior hockey, four seasons of Division I college hockey and he's now entering his second full season of professional hockey. But the Rochester native has never played for a team that's more than about 220 miles from Rochester.

Zmolek expects that to be the case again in the 2022-23 season. He's in training camp this week with the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild, the Des Moines-based top minor-league affiliate of the Minnesota Wild. If things don't pan out for Zmolek with the Iowa Wild, he'll play this upcoming season in Coralville, Iowa, just 25 miles south of Cedar Rapids, where Zmolek played junior hockey for the USHL's Cedar Rapids Roughriders. Coralville is the home to the Iowa Heartlanders, a second-year franchise in the ECHL.

Last season, Zmolek played in 45 games for the Heartlanders and 10 games for the Iowa Wild. He scored four goals, added 17 assists and had 99 penalty minutes in those 55 games.

Zmolek has developed a reputation as the ultimate teammate to have. It's why he was named captain at Minnesota State University, Mankato, in the 2020-21 season, when he led the Mavericks to their first-ever Frozen Four appearance.

This week he's our Saturday Sports Q&A guest.

RZ.MUG.jpg
Riese Zmolek

POST BULLETIN: Does it feel different this fall, heading into a season knowing what to expect?

RIESE ZMOLEK: I think it does, just to be in the same place or vicinity as last year really helps. Knowing what to expect, you gain confidence from that. At each level you climb in hockey, your game and your role changes — well, mine really hasn't changed since junior hockey. (laughs)

PB: You played for both the Iowa Wild and the Iowa Heartlanders last year. What's the biggest difference between the AHL and the ECHL?

R.Z.: I think for the most part it's pretty close. Once I got over my nerves, I realized it wasn't a huge jump. The biggest thing in the AHL is every team, all four lines are very skilled and can score. They can score at any time. The good ECHL teams have two, two-and-a-half lines that can do that.

PB: You're a very physical player. How would you describe your role with the Heartlanders, especially since, unlike college, fighting is allowed in the ECHL?

R.Z.: Obviously I've always been a defensive-defenseman. I try to be physical without crossing a line. I can get carried away a little bit (sticking up for teammates) because of my emotions, but I want to be a physical player. I'm getting used to being able to fight, but I don't want to be over the top with it. Be physical, but stay out of the (penalty) box. My coach knows my dreams and goals and he's got me excited to keep my development going.

PB: You've played a lot of hockey in Iowa — two years in Cedar Rapids (2015-17), now two years professionally. Has the sport grown there in that time?

R.Z.: It started for me in Cedar Rapids, then my brothers both played there and I was fortunate enough to watch them play there. Now I'm (in Iowa) again. The sport has continued to grow there. Just from talking to fans, I hear quite a bit 'I'd never been to a hockey game before, but after going, now I love it.' The youth programs have really grown there, too.

PB: What are your hopes for this season?

R.Z.: Personally, my defensive game is my strong suit — have my teammates backs and be physical. I have to continue to grow offensively and work on my skating. I want to learn and improve that part of my game, without sacrificing defensively. I want to find more than one way to contribute. I still want to climb the pro hockey ladder and get to higher levels.

PB: Looking back to your college career, you helped Minnesota State, Mankato, get to the Frozen Four for the first time. Last year, the Mavericks went to the national championship game. This year, they're ranked No. 3 in the country to start the season. What does it mean to have been such a big part of that program's continued growth?

R.Z.: It's pretty cool to look back on, winning (four) MacNaughton Cups (as the WCHA, then CCHA champions), getting to the NCAA Tournament every year, except the COVID year. That was maybe the best team I was on there, a great squad with guys like Reggie Lutz, Parker Tuomie, Connor Mackey, that was a great squad. (My brother) Benny is there now and it's really cool to watch, to see the excitement the community has for that team and that program. I didn't get to watch the championship game last year. We were playing, then I got off the ice and checked the score ... I was really bummed for those guys, but each year they continue to set the bar higher. I'm glad to see them get the recognition for what coach (Mike) Hastings started building 10 years ago. They deserve it in everything they do. They want to win and I'm very happy for them and the success they've had.

