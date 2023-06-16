Second-year Honkers manager credits chemistry, experience for fast start

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers enjoyed their first day off of the summer on Wednesday.

Most of the players spent it together, making the drive up to Minneapolis where they were able to watch the Minnesota Twins sweep the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s days like these that second-year manager Andrew Urbistondo can’t help but appreciate.

“Success comes down to the cohesiveness of the guys really,” Urbistondo said. “Going to the Twins game, it’s a testament of how close these guys are.”

A number of those guys asked Urbistondo this past winter if they could return to Rochester in hopes of capturing a few more wins in the young manager’s second year at the helm. Suddenly the Honkers had the likes of Northwoods League all-star Nico Regino and two-way player Jakob Guardado returning to lead the offense and third-year returner Frank Craska to help with the pitching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was already halfway through last summer, we had a group that was loving the atmosphere and everybody was like 'if Urbs (Urbistondo) comes back, we're back,'" Craska said. "It's a great culture and a great spot to be."

The Honkers smashed at the plate last season, but an inconsistent pitching staff kept them under .500, finishing the season with a 32-36 record. Becoming a more well-rounded team was the focus for Urbistondo and company as they constructed this year’s staff.

“We swung it last year,” Urbistondo said. “Almost all the games we lost it was just because we had one or two big innings because our pitching fell apart. Our offense always kept us in it. So going into the summer, myself and Cade (Peters), our hitting coach, kept the same approach with the offense and then just went after pitchers big and heavy.

“... We’re going to get some hitters but we need to get some arms because that was the big thing last year.”

Overall, it was one of many things the then first-time skipper learned last year.

“It was tough,” Urbistondo said. “It was a big learning curve. It was my first time being a head coach as well. I loved it. I enjoyed it. It had its challenges. It got tough at times, especially when we're going on like an eight-game skid. But I was able to learn from it, get stronger because, personally, I just kind of felt like every time we lost everybody looked at me. That's not the case. That's just how I took it mentally. So I was just like, that’s not happening again. … Going into this year, I kind of had a chip on my shoulder.”

So far this 2023 season, the Honkers are soaring.

The offense once again is one of the best in the league, sitting near or at the top of every offensive category. Meanwhile, the pitching, under the guidance of first-year pitching coach Ben Schweinfurth, has been solid and is backed by a terrific defense that has just 15 errors, the fewest in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers’ arms have given up five or less runs in 12 of their 16 games.

In a league where the average team ERA is well over 4.00, and with an offense that is currently one of the best in the Northwoods League, it has led to some terrific results so far for the Honkers.

Rochester won 10 of its first 12 games and currently sits at the top of the Great Plains East Division with an 11-5 overall record after defeating Duluth 8-4 Tuesday night.

But better yet, this is a group that appears to just simply get it, both on and off the field.

“We've got a very good group of guys and even guys who aren't here texted me, champing at the bit like, ‘Hey, dude, the Honkers are hot. I can't wait.’ So much fun,” Urbistondo said. “Just having that year — a year of learning last summer — really helped us and I think it's just paying off so, the Lord willing, we can just keep the ball rolling. I know we're going to hit some hiccups, but that's baseball. And that's why these guys can learn to face adversity in life and baseball. I think they're going to be great men off the field as well.”

The Honkers have a big weekend, hosting the Minot Hot Tots Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the annual Dairy Night that features a cow-milking competition and a live auction of the special game-worn cow-themed jerseys the team will sport that night. On Sunday, it’s Bark in the Park Night, with fans being encouraged to bring their friendly canines to Mayo Field for the game.