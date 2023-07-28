Seven-run inning downs Honkers in Bismarck

BISMARCK — The Rochester Honkers lost a tough one Thursday night.

The Honkers held a four-run lead entering the eighth inning, but the Bismarck Larks scored seven in the frame to snap a five-game losing streak with a comeback 8-5 win in Bismarck.

The loss drops Rochester to 10-12 in the second half and 28-28 overall, while Bismarck improves to 6-17 and 21-35.

Rochester scored a single run in the first and three more in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Andy Miller had a two-run single in the frame.

The Larks would a run in their half of the fourth, but Mattie Thomas would score a run on a wild pitch in the seventh to put the Honkers back up four.

The Larks had a hard time figuring out Rochester starter Cole Seward, who allowed just one unearned run on seven hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Yet, Bismarck was able to get to relievers Corbin Barker and Jonathan Largaespada in the eighth. The Larks sent 13 men to the plate, recording seven runs on seven hits to surge ahead 8-5. They had just seven hits entering the inning.

The Honkers then went down in order in the ninth.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Bismarck.

