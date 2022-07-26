SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Seven-run seventh dooms Honkers in Willmar

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 25, 2022 10:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Rochester Honkers bullpen had a tough time getting outs on Monday and in the end it was the difference.

The pen allowed 10 earned runs in just three innings of work with the big blow coming in the eighth. That's when the Willmar Stingers broke a tie with a seven-run inning that translated to a 13-6 defeat of the Honkers in Willmar.

The Honkers are now 8-7 in the second half and 23-2 6 overall, while the Stingers are 12-3, 33-16.

Also Read
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers blast four home runs, slug past Express
Carson Stevens smacked two of the Honkers four homers to help Rochester avenge Saturday's walk-off loss.
July 24, 2022 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers downed by Express walk-off single
Rochester suffered its second consecutive tough defeat, falling to Eau Claire in the bottom of the ninth to drop to 7-6 in the second and 22-24 overall.
July 23, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

It was a good game throughout as the Honkers overcame a deficit on four separate occasions.

Joe Longo delivered an RBI single to tie at one in the second, before reaching on an error by the second baseman in the fourth that allowed Alex Pimentel to score and knot it at two.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Stingers scored two in the fifth, Theo Hardy blasted a two-run home run to left field for his second homer of the year to erase the deficit. Rochester then took its first lead of the game the next inning with another two-run homer. This one came off the bat of Pimentel, who finished 3-for-4, including his fourth homer of the summer that gave the Honkers a 6-5 lead in the seventh.

Yet, the lead was short lived.

The Stingers scored one in the next half inning, before sending 10 men to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits. Overall, the Willmar offense finished with 12 hits and scored a run off of all five of the Honkers pitchers.

The two teams finish up their series Tuesday in Willmar. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Link to full box score

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mac Horvath
Sports
Horvath blasts his way to powerful start in Cape Cod League
Mac Horvath has joined the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League for the rest of the 2022 summer season. He hit four home runs in his first nine games with the team.
July 25, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
072522.YOEMANS.jpg
Sports
Red Wing, Lake City golfers highlight powerhouse field for this week's Women's State Amateur in Rochester
For the first time in 16 years, the Rochester Golf & Country Club will host the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur championship. And the field is loaded with the state's best players, including more than a dozen contenders from southeastern Minnesota.
July 25, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Warren, Block help Royals slam New Market 12-8
The Rochester Royals had three players drive in four runs as they defeated New Market 12-8 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 24, 2022 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
072422.KNUTSON.FILE.PHOTO.jpg
Sports
Narveson: K-Town Klash will honor memory of young racer from Spring Grove
Kasey Knutson died more than two years ago in an automobile accident, but his memory lives on annually at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. The third annual K-Town Klash is scheduled for Friday at the stock-car racing track in Fountain City, Wis.
July 24, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson