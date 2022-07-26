Seven-run seventh dooms Honkers in Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Rochester Honkers bullpen had a tough time getting outs on Monday and in the end it was the difference.

The pen allowed 10 earned runs in just three innings of work with the big blow coming in the eighth. That's when the Willmar Stingers broke a tie with a seven-run inning that translated to a 13-6 defeat of the Honkers in Willmar.

The Honkers are now 8-7 in the second half and 23-2 6 overall, while the Stingers are 12-3, 33-16.

It was a good game throughout as the Honkers overcame a deficit on four separate occasions.

Joe Longo delivered an RBI single to tie at one in the second, before reaching on an error by the second baseman in the fourth that allowed Alex Pimentel to score and knot it at two.

After the Stingers scored two in the fifth, Theo Hardy blasted a two-run home run to left field for his second homer of the year to erase the deficit. Rochester then took its first lead of the game the next inning with another two-run homer. This one came off the bat of Pimentel, who finished 3-for-4, including his fourth homer of the summer that gave the Honkers a 6-5 lead in the seventh.

Yet, the lead was short lived.

The Stingers scored one in the next half inning, before sending 10 men to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits. Overall, the Willmar offense finished with 12 hits and scored a run off of all five of the Honkers pitchers.

The two teams finish up their series Tuesday in Willmar. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

