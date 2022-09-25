We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Shootout goes against Austin Bruins again in home opener

For a second consecutive night, the Austin Bruins played their rival St. Cloud Norsemen to a tie. And for a second consecutive night, the result wasn't what Austin wanted.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
September 25, 2022 10:54 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — Austin Bruins veteran goalie Ethan Robertson did all he could do to help the Bruins in their home opener on Saturday night.

But his counterpart at the opposite end of the ice — St. Cloud's Will Ingemann — was equal to the task.

Also Read
GRIZZLIES.SALUTE.jpg
Sports
How Saturday's loss puts spotlight on Rochester Grizzlies’ historical dominance
The Rochester Grizzlies have been nearly unbeatable on their home ice in their four-plus year history. That made Saturday's 5-3 setback to the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen all the more surprising. But the loss showed just how dominant the Grizzlies have been at the Rec Center since the franchise was established in 2018.
September 25, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
GRIZZLIES.LOGO.CIRCLE.png
Sports
Bielenberg-Howarth flashes his playmaking skills in his return to Grizzlies lineup
Former Rochester Century boys hockey standout Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup for the Rochester Grizzlies on Friday night. He scored a power-play goal and assisted on a short-handed goal in a 6-1 win against Oregon (Wis.).
September 24, 2022 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Though the teams combined for 59 shots on goal, both goalies kept the opposing offense off the scoreboard for 65 minutes. That resulted in a 0-0 tie and the North American Hockey League Central Division rivals going to a shootout for a second consecutive night.

And, like they did Friday, St. Cloud's shooters came through, scoring on two of three shootout attempts, while Austin scored just once. That gave St. Cloud a 1-0 win and put a damper on the Bruins' home opener at Riverside Arena.

Despite the back-to-back shootout setbacks to the Norsemen — St. Cloud won on its home ice, 4-3, on Friday night — Austin is off to a strong start to its 2022-23 season. The Bruins went 4-0 at last week's season-opening NAHL Showcase in Blaine and at 4-0-2 overall, sit atop the Central Division standings by one point over St. Cloud and two points over North Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin's tough schedule to open the season begins when it plays a home-and-home series against North Iowa next weekend. The teams meet at Riverside Arena at 7:05 p.m. Friday, then play at Mason City at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Friday, Robertson (30 saves) and Ingemann (29 saves) stole the show. Ingemann was particularly sharp in overtime, when Austin outshot St. Cloud 4-0.

The teams then traded goals in the shootout, St. Cloud's Blake Perbix scoring first, then Austin's Gavin Morrissey evening the score before Norsemen forward Tyler Dysart scored the winner. Bruins veteran Austin Salani had a chance to tie it and send it to a fourth shooter, but couldn't get his shot to go.

BOX SCORE: St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Austin Bruins 0 (SO)

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYAUSTIN BRUINSAUSTINST. CLOUD NORSEMENNAHL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins go toe-to-toe with defending division champs, fall in shootout
The Austin Bruins didn't trail until a shootout Friday night, falling to defending NAHL Central Division champion St. Cloud, at St. Cloud. Austin plays its first home game of the regular season Saturday night.
September 24, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
LOURDES.L-H.03.jpg
Sports
Lourdes takes a wild ride to edge upstart La Crescent-Hokah
Rochester Lourdes built a five-touchdown lead in the first half, then watched as La Crescent-Hokah rallied to take a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. Lourdes steadied itself and found a way to win, though, improving to 3-1 this season.
September 23, 2022 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Willmar WarHawks first-year head coach Connor White, middle, addresses his players during practice on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the Willmar Civic Center.
Sports
Junior Hockey: Willmar WarHawks ready for a breakout
With nine returning players and a new head coach, Willmar hopes to make a deep run in the Fraser Cup playoffs in '22-'23
September 23, 2022 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
SAWICKY.MUG.jpg
Sports
Why Grizzlies fans should enjoy watching leading scorer Sawicky while they can
Luke Sawicky is off to a red-hot start in his first season with the Rochester Grizzlies, leading the team with eight points through four games. Sawicky, an Osseo High School senior, will head back to Osseo to join the Orioles when the high school season begins in mid-November.
September 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman