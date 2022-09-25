Shootout goes against Austin Bruins again in home opener

AUSTIN — Austin Bruins veteran goalie Ethan Robertson did all he could do to help the Bruins in their home opener on Saturday night.

But his counterpart at the opposite end of the ice — St. Cloud's Will Ingemann — was equal to the task.

Though the teams combined for 59 shots on goal, both goalies kept the opposing offense off the scoreboard for 65 minutes. That resulted in a 0-0 tie and the North American Hockey League Central Division rivals going to a shootout for a second consecutive night.

And, like they did Friday, St. Cloud's shooters came through, scoring on two of three shootout attempts, while Austin scored just once. That gave St. Cloud a 1-0 win and put a damper on the Bruins' home opener at Riverside Arena.

Despite the back-to-back shootout setbacks to the Norsemen — St. Cloud won on its home ice, 4-3, on Friday night — Austin is off to a strong start to its 2022-23 season. The Bruins went 4-0 at last week's season-opening NAHL Showcase in Blaine and at 4-0-2 overall, sit atop the Central Division standings by one point over St. Cloud and two points over North Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin's tough schedule to open the season begins when it plays a home-and-home series against North Iowa next weekend. The teams meet at Riverside Arena at 7:05 p.m. Friday, then play at Mason City at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Friday, Robertson (30 saves) and Ingemann (29 saves) stole the show. Ingemann was particularly sharp in overtime, when Austin outshot St. Cloud 4-0.

The teams then traded goals in the shootout, St. Cloud's Blake Perbix scoring first, then Austin's Gavin Morrissey evening the score before Norsemen forward Tyler Dysart scored the winner. Bruins veteran Austin Salani had a chance to tie it and send it to a fourth shooter, but couldn't get his shot to go.

BOX SCORE: St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Austin Bruins 0 (SO)