Simply the Best! Rochester Grizzlies capture NA3HL Fraser Cup national championship

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Four years as a franchise.

Three North American 3 Hockey League Central Division championships.

Two NA3HL Central Division postseason championships.

And now, after what feels like an eternity, but in reality is a remarkably short time for a franchise to turn into the best in the league, the Rochester Grizzlies can add one national championship to their resume.

Zach Wiese turned in another lights-out performance, posting a 29-save shutout in the biggest game of the season, and perhaps of his career.

Luke Morrisette, Max Breon, Ben Oakland and Adam Johnson scored goals.

And the entire Grizzlies team flooded the ice at the St. Peters RecPlex as the final buzzer sounded on the NA3HL Fraser Cup national championship game late Sunday afternoon. The Grizzlies soundly defeated the Granite City Lumberjacks, 4-0, to win their first national title.

It was the No. 1 goal in mind for a year, after the Grizzlies lost to North Iowa — by that same four-goal margin by which they won on Sunday — in the 2021 Fraser Cup championship game.

The path back to the title game wasn’t an easy one — not this week, and not over the past seven months.

The Grizzlies turned over more than half of their roster from last season. They lost the 2021 NA3HL MVP (Peyton Hart) and Goalie of the Year (Shane Soderwall), and they had close to a dozen players called up to the North American Hockey League at different times during the season.

Yet, this team epitomized the old saying of “taking things a day at a time.”

They rarely used the same lineup combination in consecutive games, something that ultimately proved to be very beneficial, as players learned how to adapt to whoever was in the lineup — and whoever their linemates were — on a given night.

Saturday, all of those ups and downs, the highs and lows and times of uncertainty over the past seven months, turned out to be all worth it.

The Grizzlies, who finished 45-8-3 overall, took the lead for good when Morrisette scored 11:20 into the game.

That’s how the score remained until Breon added to it with a goal 7:04 into the second.

Wiese, meanwhile, was locked in. The Owatonna native made eight of his 29 saves in the first period and an amazing 15 in the second to preserve the Grizzlies’ lead.

Oakland and scored 4:18 apart to extend the Grizzlies lead to 4-0 less than 8 minutes into the third. That all but locked up the franchise’s first Fraser Cup, in just its fourth year of existence.

