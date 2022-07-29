Skaar maintains lead at Women's State Amateur championship

ROCHESTER — Red Wing's Sophia Yoemans emerged as the champion of the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur a year ago. But she saw her hopes of repeating fade during the second round of the 54-hole event Thursday at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.

Yoemans fired a 5-over 76 for the second straight day. While she was consistent, she now finds herself tied for 10th and 10 strokes off the pace heading into Friday's final round.

Leah Skaar, a junior North Dakota State University, maintained her lead on a day when none of the golfers were able to break par. Skaar shot a 3-over 74 and is now at plus-2 through 36 holes.

Skaar rallied from a string of bogeys early during her second round by carding four birdies over her final nine holes. The strong finish gave her a one-stroke lead over 2019 champion Kathryn VanArragon.

“I was happy with how I stayed in the round mentally,” Skaar said. “I got off to a shaky start with a string of bogeys — things weren’t really going my way, but I was able to comeback from that.

“I was able to turn it around and play pretty solid coming in," she added. "I made some key up-and-downs. I made a lot of bogeys, but the birdies on the back nine really helped out.”

Skaar stumbled early with four consecutive bogeys beginning at the par-4 second hole. She reclaimed her putting form on the back nine, including back-to-back birdies at No. 15 and 16.

“Anything can happen to anyone, so you have to stay strong mentally,” she said. “I just need to stay confident out there.”

VanArragon, who will be a senior at Blaine in the fall, shot a 73 to tie for the best round of the day. That pulled her within one stroke of Skaar heading into the final round.

"I was pretty steady and consistent — a lot of good shots, I just wasn’t able to convert the birdie chances," said VanArragon, a University of St. Thomas commit. "I was leaving myself with a lot of 20-footers for birdie and you can’t expect to make all or any of those.”

VanArragon finished with one birdie and a pair of bogeys.

"There were a few holes that definitely played more difficult with the conditions today, especially with the gusts that we had," she said.

Aayushi Sarkar, out of Royal Golf Club, also shot a 73 as she moved into third place, three strokes back.

Taylor Ledwein, a New Prague native and the 2018 champion, had been in second place after the first round. But she slipped to a 76 on Thursday to fall to fourth place. She is four strokes off the pace.

In the First Flight, University of Wisconsin-Stout junior Abbey Filipiak followed her opening-round 9-over par 80 with an 11-over par 82 in breezy conditions. Filipiak will take a six-stroke advantage over Lake City's Emma Berge into Friday’s final round.

Windhorst-Knudsen moves to eighth

Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, who will be a junior in high school this fall, jumped into a tie for eighth place in the field after shooting a 75 in the second round.

Windhorst Knudsen, who has led Lake City to back-to-back team state championships, had opened with a 76. She is now at 9-over par and is seven strokes off the lead. She is the top area player on the leader board by a slight margin.

Yoemans and fellow Red Wing native Leah Herzog were both tied for 10th place. Yoemans gained one stroke on Herzog during the second round. Herzog dropped three spots in the standings as she finished with a 77 on Thursday.

Yoemans and Herzong are both at 10-over par.

The final round of the 2022 MGA Women’s Amateur Championship will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Rochester Golf and Country Club.

