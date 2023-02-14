Somerby Golf Club to host U.S. Open qualifier

BYRON — Somerby Golf Club has been selected to host a U.S. Open local qualifier this year.

The club on the north edge of Byron, which was founded in 2004, is one of just two courses in Minnesota that will host a qualifier in 2023.

The one-day, 18-hole event is scheduled for Monday, May 8.

Players who advance out of local qualifying will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes. The final qualifying stage will be held at three international courses and 10 courses in the U.S., none in Minnesota.

U.S. Open local qualifiers will be held between April 17-May 22, at 109 sites in the United States. TPC-Twin Cities, in Blaine, will also host a qualifier, on May 1.

Online player registration for the 2023 U.S. Open will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at champs.usga.org and will continue through Wednesday, April 12. To be eligible to compete in a qualifier, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

The 2023 U.S. Open is scheduled for June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. It's the first time the championship will be held in L.A. since 1948, when Ben Hogan won the first of his four U.S. Opens with a 72-hole score of 276 (8 under par), two strokes better than Jimmy Demaret, at The Riviera Country Club.

Last year, the USGA accepted 9,265 entries for the U.S. Open, which was held at The Country Club in Brooline, Mass. The record for entries came in 2014, when 10,127 entries were accepted and the championship was held on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to win the U.S. Open after qualifying through both local and final stages. Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) won after advancing through final qualifying.

Several U.S. Open champions have advanced to the championship through both local and final qualifying at some point in their careers, including Glover, David Graham, Lou Graham, Hale Irwin, Tony Jacklin, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, Johnny Miller, Corey Pavin, Curtis Strange, Lee Trevino, Gary Woodland and Fuzzy Zoeller.

“The U.S. Open provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers with diverse backgrounds from around the world the opportunity to earn a place in the championship through local and final qualifying,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “Allied Golf Associations in the United States, as well as groups in Europe, Canada and Japan, work together to provide an avenue to The Los Angeles Country Club, where the world’s greatest players will compete for our national championship.”