Southeastern Minnesota trailblazers 'very honored' to have MSU Mankato track meet named for them

ROCHESTER — In October, Lori Anderson and Donna Mueller received a letter from Mike Turgeon, the director of track and field and cross country at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“In honor of your career as a trailblazer for Maverick Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field, we are naming our first meet in January after you and Donna Gathje,” Anderson’s letter read.

The meet, named the Bearson/Gathje Classic (the maiden names of the runners), is an effort to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which was celebrated in 2022. Mueller and Anderson were preteens when Title IX was passed , and they both benefited from the law that gives girls equal opportunity in sports as boys.

Both women own still-standing school records at MSU, Mankato: Anderson in the outdoor 1500m, indoor 1500m and indoor mile, and Mueller the indoor 3,000m, indoor two-mile, outdoor 3,000m and outdoor 5,000m. Anderson was a seven-time All-American, while Mueller earned four All-America honors. Both ran in the U.S. Olympic Trials and are members of the MSU, Mankato Hall of Fame.

Now, they have an indoor track meet that bears their names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson and Mueller, former college teammates, found the fun in the recognition. Mueller said she and Anderson “get a chuckle out of it” because, as Anderson put it once, “usually when they (honor people), it’s one of two things: You’re either really old, or you’re dead.”

Mueller, a Rochester Lourdes graduate, used that joke to tell her family about the meet.

“My kids and Dave, my husband, and I are all on this app. So I posted (a picture of the letter) on the app, and I said, ‘Well, either I’m really old or I’m going to die,’” Mueller recalled with a laugh.

Though they’ve poked fun at the honor, both Mueller and Anderson were clearly excited ahead of today's meet (Friday, Jan. 13, 2023): Honored, stunned, shocked, surprised and humbled were all feelings both used to describe the emotions experienced after opening the letter from Turgeon.

Anderson described her time in Mankato as “some of the greatest years of my life.” Anderson and Mueller were two talented runners on skilled college teams, and neither took the opportunity for granted.

But did they ever expect the amount of recognition they’ve received since their college careers ended more than four decades ago?

Absolutely not.

“The last thing on my mind was that anything like this would ever happen,” Mueller said. “I was just doing what I loved, and I was fortunate and blessed to be able to have the success I had.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the time, you think, ‘Oh good, I got a record.’ Or ‘I got in the Hall of Fame.’ Now, when you’re older, gosh, you appreciate it so much more,” Anderson added. “You realize that life goes by pretty fast.”

For Mueller, the meet will be a homecoming to Mankato; she hasn’t been back since she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001. Lots of memories will flood back, she said, and more will be made this trip.

Both Anderson and Mueller have a list of family and friends attending the inaugural meet. Anderson’s husband and four sons will be there, along with her fellow track coach at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton Alex Aiken. One of Mueller’s brothers will be in attendance, as well as her daughter, daughter-in-law and six of her 11 grandkids.

There are two people Mueller wishes could be there: her parents.

“They’re the ones that made this all possible. It was their support when we all started running — having the late suppers, rearranging schedules and this and that in order for my brothers and I to get out there and get our runs in every day,” she said. “We couldn’t have done it without our parents and the support that we had.”