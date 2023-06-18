Sperry homers as Royals power way past Hampton

HAMPTON — Joe Sperry hit a three-run homer as the Rochester Royals powered their way to an 8-5 victory over the Hampton Cardinals in amateur baseball on Sunday afternoon.

The game was a Section 1B regular-season contest.

Logan Milene hit a two-run double in a three-run second inning and Sperry's three-run homer came in the fourth as the Royals built a 7-1 lead and then held on for victory.

Milene, Sperry, Drew Block and Bo McClintock all finished with two hits while Nick Pearson and Kyle Prindle both had RBI singles while Michael Michalak scored a pair of runs.

Sperry is now tied for the team lead with Block with three home runs. Sperry is batting .465 with 13 RBIs. He was also the starting pitcher on Sunday. He worked the first 4 1/3 innings and he allowed four earned runs.

Lefty Erik Thorvilson threw 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.

The Royals are now 12-4 overall and 3-2 in Section 1B play. They will host the Cannon Falls Bears at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo Field in a non-section game.

Royals/Hampton boxscore