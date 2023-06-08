99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sperry's home run lifts Royals past Cannon Falls

Joe Sperry goes 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Rochester Royals snap a two-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over Cannon Falls in amateur baseball.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:45 AM

CANNON FALLS — Joe Sperry snapped a tie with a solo homer in the top of the ninth to lift the Rochester Royals past the Cannon Falls Bears 7-6 in amateur baseball on Wednesday night.

Sperry, a 2022 Lourdes grad, had a stellar night at the plate for the Royals. The right-handed hitter went 4-for-5 with a double, homer, two singles and three RBIs to pace Rochester's 10-hit attack.

Cannon Falls had tied the game at 6-6 with two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth off of Hayden Brown. Brown, the third Royals pitcher, worked the final two innings to collect the win.

Nolan Jurgenson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Royals. Michael Michalak was 3-for-5 and like Sperry scored two runs while Adam Marshall had a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Alex Miller started on the mound for the Royals and he allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings on seven hits.

Beau Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer for Cannon Falls.

The Royals (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. They will play in the New Prague Tournament this Saturday and Sunday.

Royals/Cannon Falls boxscore

