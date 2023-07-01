Splash down: Honkers' Petey Craska talks massive 'pool shot' into Riverwalk apartment complex

ROCHESTER — The Riverwalk apartment complex pool has always been a desired destination for the left-handed sluggers to land a baseball during batting practice at Mayo Field.

Yet, few have ever been able to say they have accomplished the feat.

After all, it would take incredible power to reach it.

"I had never seen it done," second-year Rochester Honkers manager and batting practice thrower Andrew Urbistondo said.

The outdoor pool is on a second-level patio that is beyond the right-field wall at Mayo Field, sitting about 400 feet away from home plate and more than a 30 foot-wall. Any shot would have to feature an elite combination of launch angle and exit velocity.

Honkers first-baseman Petey Craska had belted a ball on to the actual patio at Riverwalk Luxury Apartments once this spring, during batting practice. But no one — at least no one on this Honkers team — had ever officially splashed one into the pool.

That is until recently.

Craska, a younger brother of Honkers veteran pitcher Frank Craska and a recent high school graduate, obliterated a fastball, middle-in, against Minot on June 18.

It was a moonshot that turned out to land perfectly in that infamous pool.

OH MY GOODNESS PETEY!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯@p_craska28 destroys his first home run of the season and gives us a 4-0 lead ‼️ 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/qkBwjC7wuD — Rochester Honkers (@RochHonkers) June 18, 2023

The employees at the apartment complex wrote on it "Riverwalk. Pool shot. 445 feet" before walking the ball over to Craska.

But odds are, with modern technology like statcast available that tracks projected distance, it was more like 500 feet.

Either way, that was the farthest Craska had ever hit a ball.

“I’ve gotten a few, but I really got a hold of that one,” he said. “It was just unreal. Seriously, unreal.”

"That's the hardest ball I've ever seen off a wood bat," teammate and pitcher Will Lavin said. "Super cool moment."

It felt especially good for Craska, who at the time had just four hits in his last 18 at-bats. The Georgia Tech commit was key in helping the Honkers get off to a fast start, winning 10 of their first 12 games. But a tricky schedule that involved 29 games in 28 days took its toll on the youngster playing beyond his years, as well as the Honkers in general.

"It's not easy to have that mindset that you have what it takes to be better than the guy on the mound," Craska said. "The other guy pitching has to have good stuff to get guys out. ... We definitely just need to stick to our approaches and hitting line drives. We just need to try and not do too much at the plate to kind of be more like, I have a saying with my hitting coach, less is more. Not trying to do too much. It hasn't been easy. We'll continue to be patient and stick with our approach length, swing at good pitches and we will be alright."

That’s why the two off days on Monday and Tuesday this week came at the perfect time for him, as well as the Honkers.

He and brother/teammate Frank hit the links both days, playing at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City on Monday and then the Rochester Country Club on Tuesday.

Younger brother Petey got the best of Frank on both days. But in the end, they are both just happy to have the opportunity.

“We like to have fun,” Petey said. “Go play and just hang out.”