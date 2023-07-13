St. Charles powerlifter sets sights on 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles

ST. CHARLES — The expectation was that Sara Edwards wouldn’t make it to her 32nd birthday.

The St. Charles resident was on the receiving end of a rare bug bite in 2008 that left her with a flesh-eating bacteria in her leg that nearly killed her. Edwards was in intensive care for nearly 10 weeks following that incident and hospitalized for 3 1/2 months overall.

Edwards was told the survival rate for someone in her circumstance was less than 10 percent. But she made it.

In 2012, Edwards did another dance with death, the infection returning and Edwards returning to the hospital. She survived again, but this time not without a drastic measure being taken. Her right leg was amputated, just below the knee.

Still required would be one more big step, at least to live the life that Edwards desired. This one wouldn’t be a physical test, but one of the human spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never lacking in fortitude, Edwards answered the call.

“I was really lucky to come out of (the hospital) not once, but twice,” said Edwards, a single mother of one son, 18-year-old Jacob Meyer. “My thought then was that I could play the victim and say, ‘Why me?’ Or, I could do what I could to make the best out of my situation.”

Edwards resoundingly went with the latter. Helping that along has been the discovery of an athletic niche that has kept her driven and fulfilled.

Edwards turned to powerlifting, getting serious about it at the behest of a friend in 2018.

St. Charles' Sara Edwards shows off a couple of medals she won in late June, 2023, in the Veracruz 2023 Parapan American World Cup in Veracruz, Mexico. Contributed

Now 46 years old, Edwards has become a member of the USA Paralympic Powerlifting Team in the last year and has a goal of make the 2028 Paralympics in powerlifting.

Yes, she’s made the most of things. Along the way, her focus hasn’t just been to achieve, but to inspire.

“Back in 2012, when the amputation occurred, I always knew there was a purpose for the amputation,” Edwards said. “I knew I wanted to find a platform to share my experience and show that whatever is thrown at you, you can find a way to adapt to it and conquer it.”

It was Mikaela Raddatz who got her started in powerlifting. A colleague at the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Rochester, Raddatz introduced her to the sport in 2018, six years after the amputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Raddatz) is super strong,” Edwards said. “I still wanted to do something with sports, and she told me, ‘You should do this.’ ”

Edwards took her up on it, doing competitions with able-bodied people the first few years. She received a new leg through Limb Lab in Rochester that allowed her to compete in powerlifting disciplines such as squats and deadlifts.

“I said that I wanted to be the amputee who can outlift everyone else,” Edwards said. “And I always had someone around me who said that I could get to my dreams.”

The leaders there have especially been Raddatz; Edwards’ son Jacob; her weight-lifting trainer in St. Charles, Jarred Burt (owner of Cutting Edge Fitness); as well as the entire St. Charles community, one that she has been a part of her entire life.

Burt says that Edwards is an ideal person to train, never lacking in motivation.

"She is easy, fun, intense and a very hard worker," Burt said. "She's already motivated and I just give her the help she needs — the tips and advice."

Edwards gradually made the transition from able-bodied powerlifting, to para powerlifting. That change became official in 2020 when she received her Level 1 para powerlifting certification, allowing her to compete domestically. The distinction between able-bodied powerlifting and para powerlifting is that the latter has just one discipline instead of three, the bench press.

This past Feb. 23, Edwards became a member of the USA Paralympic Powerlifting Team, a group which has 16 members, just two of them female.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards has made it one of her goals to expand the interest in the sport among women.

“Women often don’t want to do it because they think their bodies will change if they lift,” Edwards said. “It does change, but not in a bad way. I want to empower women to get into strength training. It is an empowering thing to have strength and also to surround yourself with other women who want to achieve the same thing.”

It has also been empowering and inspiring for Edwards to be around other para athletes. She got a great taste of that late this past June when she competed in the Veracruz 2023 Parapan American World Cup in Veracruz, Mexico. It was a games where Edwards won a bronze medal for her weight group, as well as other medals.

But she got a lot more out of it than awards. Being surrounded by other athletes who were representing their countries thrilled her. That they were fellow para athletes was just as inspiring.

“It was phenomenal,” Edwards said. “I sat and talked with a female athlete from Mexico who is ranked No. 1 in the world. Sitting and having lunch with her, and meeting all the other athletes and coaches, it was a treat. All of them were working hard to be elite athletes representing their country. And everyone was willing to help. I was expecting to just keep with USA athletes and not explore beyond that. But I was happily surprised that all kinds of athletes were inter-mixing.”

Edwards has hopes to land in even bigger events. She is waiting to see if she will be chosen to compete for the United States in the Parapan American Games in November in Bogota, Columbia.

And in five years her hope will shift to the ultimate destination, the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Edwards says qualifying for that will be extremely difficult. But don’t count her out. Edwards has a motto she’s lived by ever since her right leg was amputated

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's to adapt and conquer,” she said. “That is my brand. I feel like I can adapt to anything and conquer it.”

WEIGHT LIFTING TIPS

Advice for women from Sara Edwards

“If you are in a gym, and trainers or coaches are available, chit-chat with them. Don’t be afraid to approach someone and get assistance. Ask the questions. Google is not always your friend when it comes to (weight-lifting advice). It’s better to go to a professional who knows what they’re talking about.”