Stewartville-Racine outscores Royals 14-13

ROCHESTER — The Stewartville-Racine Sharks scored nine runs in the fourth inning and held on to defeat the Rochester Royals 14-13 in amateur baseball on Friday.

The loss snapped the Royals' (8-2) seven-game winning streak.

Chase Neubauer went 4-for-6 with two RBIs for the Sharks, Tyler Nelson had two hits and two RBIs and Jade Boettcher was 3-for-6 with an RBI. Sean Hohmeister, Connor Nelson and Andrew Simmons all had two hits and one RBI.

Tate Meiners went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Royals and Michael Michalak was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.Bo McClintock drove in four runs, including three with a double during a five-run ninth inning.

The Royals will play at the Elko Express at 2 p.m. Sunday in New Market.

Royals-Sharks boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42085