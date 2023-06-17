Still-meshing Rochester FC men drop to .500 with loss

ROCHESTER — Time is the thing that is least on the side of the Rochester FC men’s team.

That is true of any amateur soccer club that is playing in a summer league, in this case the highly regarded USL2. Teams have less than a month to prepare before games begin, with players thrown together from all over the world, speaking different languages and used to playing different styles.

Rochester FC took the considerable jump from the United Premier Soccer League to the USL2 this year and brought in some high-level talent in doing it. That includes a coach who has directed teams at the professional level, Sebastian Narvaez. He lives in Cali, Colombia but is in Rochester for the summer to coach this team.

Still, as skilled as the players and the coach are, this blending is rarely a seamless thing. And that has been no different for Rochester FC, which lost 1-0 to St. Croix SC on Friday night at Rochester Regional Stadium, dropping it to 3 wins, 1 tie and 3 losses. It was its third loss in its last five games.

“Tonight was a really physical game and we needed to play more with the ball,” Narvaez said. “But this is a team that is new. We haven’t had a lot of sessions together.”

Rochester FC dominated most of the second half when the game’s only goal was scored. But getting a shot past the St. Croix SC goalie proved too much, with him making a couple of diving saves after intermission.

“It was a really tough game and we fought until the end,” Rochester FC midfielder Nicolas Cortes said. “We couldn't score, though we had a lot of chances. We tried our best. Now we have to keep working. The results are going to be good for us. I’m looking forward to what’s coming up.”

Rochester FC has five regular-season games remaining, its next one a non-league game at home against Granite City SC at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cortes, a native of Santiago, Chile, is looking forward to what lies ahead and doesn’t at all mind looking back on his time with this Rochester FC collection. Cortes considers these last two months an excellent experience.

He came to Rochester after spending the school year studying and playing soccer at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He has one year of school remaining.

“It’s been awesome (in Rochester),” said the midfielder, who leans on his technical skills in soccer to excel. “It's a beautiful city and community here, with nice people. And the owners and people working for us at Rochester FC have been great. They give us everything we need. Plus, the players have gelled well. It can be tough to come to a new place and have to meet all new people. But this has been a really good experience.”

Cortes believes the soccer end of things will start to go even better if the team keeps working and sticking together.

“Sometimes we start games a little bit slow,” Cortes said.

“I think we can improve. The easiest thing to do is to just keep pushing.”

Narvaez is disappointed that his team’s record isn’t even better than it is. But one area he has no regrets is how this team interacts, on and off the field.

This is a together bunch, and that holds great meaning for Narvaez.

“The guys are making a good family, and to me that is really important,” he said.

