Strong pitching carries Royals past Lake City

The Rochester Royals defeated the Lake City Serpents 9-1 in amateur baseball on Wednesday.

By Staff reports
June 15, 2022 11:33 PM
LAKE CITY — T Palmer Mickelson and Drew Lingren combined on a three-hitter to lead the Rochester Royals past the Lake City Serpents 9-1 in amateur baseball on Wednesday.

Mickelson allowed one earned run on three hits over the first six innings to collect the victory. He struck out four and walked one. Lingren followed with three scoreless and hitless innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Nick Pearson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Royals and Tate Meiners was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Nate Jurgensen was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Michael Michalak and Bo McClintock both scored a pair of runs.

The Royals (13-2) have now won five straight games. They will play at Hampton at 2 p.m. on Sunday in a Section 1B regular-season game.

