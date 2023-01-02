99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Analysis
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

The Sports Year In Review: Jason Feldman's most memorable stories of 2022

As part of the PB's Sports Year In Review series, our four sports reporters will offer their three most memorable stories of 2022. Jason Feldman remembers a pair of Rochester sports figures gone far too soon, and a golf team that came together to accomplish a big goal.

11-07 justin phelps 01 sj.jpg
Former Rochester Century and Rochester Ice Hawks forward Justin Phelps was as tough as they come, on the ice and in life. Phelps died on Jan. 30, 2022, at age 32.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
January 02, 2023 05:00 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

1. Century loses its ‘ultimate team guy’

Justin Phelps was the toughest guy on the ice for the 2006-07 Century boys hockey team that won a Section 1AA title and placed third at the Class AA state tournament. So it came as no surprise to learn how he handled his battle with cancer.

“He’s a fighter,” said Bryce Wilcox, the co-head coach of the Dodge County boys hockey team, and was Phelps’ teammate at Century and with the Rochester Ice Hawks. “It just shows how much he got through, including cancer, because of his personality and drive. I just think about how my bad days don’t compare to the days he fought for and things he overcame.”

As always in life and his hockey career, Phelps didn’t go without a fight. That fight came to an end on Jan. 30 at age 32.

Phelps, while always cordial to the media, didn’t seek the spotlight. I asked to talk to him after Century’s overtime win in the 2007 state quarterfinals. Panthers coach Bruce Frutiger asked him to step out of the locker room, and when Phelps saw me, he said, “what do you want to talk to me for?”

I heard from close to a dozen of his teammates after he passed away. All of them described Phelps — the person and the hockey player — in the same way.

“He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever known,” said Joe Knoepke, a senior captain on that 2006-07 team. “He played every terrible hand dealt to him without complaint. I’ll always remember Justin first and foremost as someone who always cared more about the well being of others over himself.

READ: Century hockey teammates, friends, family share fond memories of 'ultimate team guy' Phelps

122620.LUND.SET.JPG
Long-time KTTC sports director Pat Lund, left, shares the set with weekend sports anchor Mark Poulose, who took over the sports director job when Lund retired at the end of 2020.
Contributed photo

2. Saying 'so long' to a friend

Southeastern Minnesota lost a number of sports icons in 2022, including long-time Lourdes girls basketball and cross country coach Myron Glass. None of the losses were bigger — personality-wise — than former KTTC sports director Pat Lund, who died in April at age 59, just 15 months after retiring.

Lund was simultaneously larger than life and down to Earth. If you met him once, you were his friend. He knew everyone and everyone knew him.

Pat Lund in person was the same Pat Lund we saw on TV every night for 30 years. He mentored hundreds of young reporters, including the one writing this.

He could have moved on and thrived in a larger market, but Rochester was home for him. He graduated from Mayo High School, went to college at St. Cloud State and worked in western South Dakota before returning home to Rochester.

As Lund told the story, he left South Dakota on a Saturday, heading to Wisconsin to start a new job on a Monday. He stopped in Rochester for a few minutes to say hi to some friends at KTTC, and he never left. The station manager offered him a job on the spot, and the rest is history. Lund was forever grateful for that. Southeastern Minnesota can be, too.

READ: Pat Lund was a larger than life, down to Earth southeastern Minnesota sports icon

061622.PIZM.GOLF.JPG
The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team holds the 2022 Class AA state championship trophy after edging runner-up Holy Family Catholic by four strokes at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

3. PIZM finally gets the gold

Every member of the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team stood silently and watched the trophy presentation at the 2021 Class AA boys golf state meet, at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

The feeling wasn't a good one — PIZM finished in fifth place that day in its first-ever trip to state as a team. But they stood and watched for a reason. A young team knew it would have an excellent chance to be back at The Ridges in 2022, and it would have an excellent chance to place better than fifth.

“We knew we’d be back — that was our hope, anyway," PIZM head coach Mark Moran said. "We wanted to be back. We knew we could be in that spot this year. We got a taste of it last year and this year we made it happen.”

Indeed they did. PIZM received clutch birdies at the 18th hole from three of its top players — Collin Fogarty, Joe Scripture and team leader Anders Larson, a senior who now plays Division I college golf at Tennessee Tech — to hold off Holy Family Catholic and win the program's first state title by four strokes.

The Wildcats celebrated in epic fashion, getting a running start before diving into a pond near the 18th green. We're told all them thankfully remembered to empty their pockets and didn't soak their cell phones.

READ: Dedication, long memories and big birdies: How PIZM secured its first boys golf state championship

Related Topics: CENTURY HIGH SCHOOLPINE ISLANDZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAROCHESTER
