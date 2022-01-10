THE WEEK AHEAD: Section 1A wrestling showdown tops the sporting events to see this week

Looking for a matchup of highly ranked teams to watch this week?

There are plenty of them in southeastern Minnesota, no matter the sport.

Here are seven events (games, meets, tournaments or showcases) local sports fans won’t want to miss:

WRESTLING

• Caledonia/Houston Invitational (10 a.m. Saturday, at Caledonia High School): Three teams from Section 1A can be found in the most recent Class A state rankings — No. 10 Chatfield, No. 11 Dover-Eyota and No. 12 Caledonia/Houston. Those three teams will all be in the same place at the same time on Saturday, and they’ll be joined by Glenwood City (Wis.). No matter the outcome Saturday, the Section 1A tournament will still be a tossup — Goodhue and Kenyon-Wanamingo are receiving votes in the state rankings — but this invitational will be a sort-of mini-section meet for these three ranked teams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

• Lake City at Lourdes (7:15 p.m. Tuesday): The Hiawatha Valley League is a gauntlet, top to bottom, which creates intriguing matchups nearly every night for the rest of the regular season. This week is no exception, as Lourdes is scheduled to play back-to-back games against the Nos. 5- and 6-ranked teams in the state. Lourdes (7-1 HVL, 9-4 overall) hosts No. 6 Lake City (4-2, 9-3) on Tuesday, then plays at HVL-leading and No. 5-ranked Goodhue (5-0, 11-1) on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Kasson-Mantorville Showcase (10 a.m. Saturday): Home Federal Arena at Kasson-Mantorville High School will be busy all day Saturday, as six girls basketball games will be played there. The highlights of the day, though, look to be the final two matchups. At 5 p.m., Goodhue (ranked No. 5 in Class AA) will face Minneota (No. 6 in Class A), then at 7 p.m., host Kasson-Mantorville is set to meet 11-1 St. Peter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

• Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia (7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17): Caledonia, the No. 3-ranked team in the state in Class AA, has played a challenging non-conference schedule, which includes a two-day showcase at La Crosse Aquinas High School this Friday and Saturday. The schedule doesn’t let up when the Warriors enter Three Rivers Conference play. Next Monday, Jan. 17, Caledonia hosts unranked Lewiston-Altura at 7:30 p.m. L-A enters this week with a 9-0 overall record, and a win — or a strong showing — against Caledonia could vault the Cardinals into the state’s top 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

• Mankato East at Mayo (7:15 p.m. Thursday): Mayo, one of the favorites to win the Big Nine Conference this season, met one of the other two top contenders last week, playing to a 3-3 tie at Northfield. The Spartans (2-0-2 Big Nine, 7-2-3 overall entering this week) face another conference title contender on Thursday, when Mankato East (5-1-0, 9-4-0) comes to Graham Arena I for a 7:15 p.m. game. East currently leads the conference and had won eight of its past nine games entering this week.

JUNIOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Riverland Community College at Rochester Community and Technical College men (7:30 p.m. Wednesday): The first meeting of the season between these two Minnesota College Athletic Conference, South Division rivals is set for Wednesday in Rochester. It’s a matchup that teams across the state — and country — will keep an eye on. Going into this week, Riverland (13-1 overall) is ranked No. 6 in the country in the Division III junior college national poll, while RCTC (12-3) is No. 8.

• Riverland Community College at Rochester Community and Technical College women (5:30 p.m. Wednesday): Much like the men’s game, the women’s game that will take place in Rochester on Wednesday will have key implications in the MCAC standings, as well as the national poll. RCTC (8-4 overall) is ranked No. 2 in the country, while Riverland is unranked, but receiving votes in the national poll. The Blue Devils have an 8-1 overall mark, their lone loss coming last Wednesday by just four points against conference rival Minnesota West Community & Technical College.