Thornton Jr. comes to Deer Creek on a roll, seeking first Gopher 50 title

Ricky Thornton Jr. is no stranger to Deer Creek Speedway, though Victory Lane at the track near Spring Valley has been elusive for the veteran Late Model driver from Martinsville, Indiana.

If ever there was a time for Thornton to win the Gopher 50 charity Late Model race, though, this week is it.

To say Thornton comes to Deer Creek for the annual Gopher 50 on a hot streak is a dramatic understatement. The 32-year-old who has been racing for half of his life is dominating the Lucas Oil Late Model Series on the track and in the points standings.

"He has been the car the beat everywhere we go," said 2010 Gopher 50 winner Tim McCreadie, who is fourth in the Lucas Oil Series standings. "We really haven’t been on the same straightaway with him for two months."

Thornton Jr. has won 12 of 27 features on the Lucas Oil Series this year and has 21 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. His 4,160 points are 245 more than second-place driver Hudson O'Neal, who is also second to Thornton in wins this season, with four. Thornton has more than 300 career victories, and he hopes to add to his running total this week at the three-night Gopher 50. Preliminary features Thursday and Friday will pay $5,000 to the winner, while Saturday's Gopher 50 A Main will pay $50,000 to the winner.

Thornton Jr. has won the past three Lucas Oil Series features and five of the past seven features he's run in.

Included in that stretch is his first-ever victory at the prestigious Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa. Thornton took home a $50,000 top prize for winning the 100-lap event on June 24.

Last weekend, he pocketed $30,000 for his victory in Saturday night’s Freedom 60 at Muskingum County Speedway in Dresden, Ohio.

Last week he also scored a Non-Wing Micro Sprint feature win at Indiana’s Circus City SpeedPlex before winning a Freedom 60 preliminary feature, which paid $3,000 on Friday, June 28, at Muskingum County Speedway. His overall season wins total sits at 20 as he comes to Deer Creek.

"This is truly a dream season," Thornton Jr. said. "From the Micro Sprint to the Super Late Model, I’m having an absolute blast. We won a prelim on Friday night at Muskingum, but we tore up a lot of stuff along the way. (My crew) worked their butts off so we could come out and have a really good night again on Saturday. We’re going to take this momentum and head to Deer Creek (Speedway) this week. It’s a really awesome track, and I’m looking forward to going after our first Gopher 50 title.

“We’re on a roll right now and everyone with this SSI Motorsports team is busting their tails every hour of every day to make it happen. I’m just the lucky guy who gets to hold the steering wheel.”

Thornton Jr. finished seventh at the Gopher 50 last year.

This summer, he's continued to leave the dirt Late Model racing community — fans and fellow drivers — in awe.

"I don’t think anybody is going to get where the 20RT (Thornton's car number) is right now," said Lucas Oil Series rookie points leader Max Blair, who finished third behind Thornton Jr. and McCreadie at last Saturday's race at Muskingum. "He’s special, that’s for sure. He’s been really good all year. Just sitting on the front stretch with these two (Thornton and McCreadie) is a pretty cool thing."

GOPHER 50

WHEN: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, at Deer Creek Speedway.

PIT INFO.: The pit gates open for drivers and crew members at 2:30 p.m. all three days. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $25 for ages 15 and younger on Thursday and Friday; and $45 for adults and $25 for ages 15 and younger on Saturday.

TICKETS: Grandstand gates open at 3 p.m. all three days. Tickets are $35 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger on Thursday and Friday; and $40 for ages 13 and older, and $20 for ages 12 and younger on Saturday. Ticket info and online sales are available at DeerCreekSpeedway.com/schedule .

LET'S GO RACING: A pit meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. all three nights, with hot laps and racing to follow at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Models Series, the USRA Modifieds division will hold a full show all three nights. The Late Models will race for $5,000 to win on Thursday and Friday, and $50,000 to win on Saturday. The USRA Modifieds will race for $1,000 to win on Thursday and Friday, and $5,000 to win on Saturday.